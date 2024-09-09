Warwickshire residents struggling to pay bills invited to apply for council support

Residents in Warwickshire who are struggling to pay bills are being invited to apply for support from the county council.

Until September 27, the council’s Local Welfare Scheme is distributing government funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund to people living in the county who are finding it difficult to meet household costs.

The Household Support Fund provides short-term financial assistance in the form of a one-off voucher payment to meet immediate needs and help those who are finding it hard to afford energy and water costs.

Residents in Warwickshire who are struggling to pay bills are being invited to apply for support from the county council. Photo supplied

This will supplement ongoing emergency support from the Local Welfare Scheme for residents in financial crisis.

Families and households in Warwickshire can apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of a gas, electricity, or water bill.

Warwickshire County Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “We understand that the cost for household energy continues to present significant challenges for households.

"This fund will offer some small relief at a crucial time, and we urge Warwickshire residents to get in touch as soon as possible to find out more about making an application and enquire about other support that may also be available.”

The council said anyone entitled to benefits eligible free school meals has automatically been offered this support already so will not be eligible but that applications are welcome from others in financial difficulty at this time.

To apply call 0800 4081448 or 01926 359182.

More information about the Local Welfare Scheme is available at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme