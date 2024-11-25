Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership advises against buying Escooters as Christmas presents

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership (WRSP) is supporting the launch of a new resource, Scoot Smart, which forms part of a wider timely campaign to raise awareness of the law and risks surrounding Electrical scooters (e-scooters).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act 1988, which means the rules that apply to motor vehicles also apply to e-scooters including the need to have a licence and insurance.

It is not currently possible to insure privately owned e-scooters, which means it is illegal to use them on the road or in any public spaces, such as parks, recreational grounds, town centers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite private e-scooters being illegal to use in any public space in the UK, sales of e-scooters to private buyers have increased dramatically. WRSP are sharing the Scoot Smart resource to raise awareness and remind the public on the law and rules for e-scooter usage, along with a plea for the public not to buy e-scooters as gifts this Christmas and to buy their loved ones something else instead.

Poster for The Scoot Smart scheme. Image supplied.

An e-scooter is not a toy.

If anyone is caught using a privately-owned e-scooter in a public space in Warwickshire, there are serious implications.

The current penalty for riding an e-scooter on the road or in any public place is 6 points on a driving licence and £300 fine.

If the rider is too young to hold a licence at the time of the offence, then the points can be added to their licence later when they apply for one, which can mean they are instantly disqualified when they apply for the licence.

The e-scooter is also at risk of being seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If involved in a collision whilst riding an e-scooter, and serious harm to another individual is caused, this incident will be investigated in the same way it would if riding a motorcycle or driving a vehicle.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “While e-scooters might seem like a fun and convenient gift idea, they are not toys, and the laws around their use are clear.

"Privately owned e-scooters are illegal to ride in public spaces, including roads, parks, and town centres.

“By gifting an e-scooter, we risk putting young people in harm’s way—not only legally, with fines and licence points, but also in terms of safety. This Christmas, I urge everyone to consider alternative gifts and help us spread the message to ‘scoot smart’ and stay safe.

“The Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is working hard to raise awareness, especially with younger people and their families, about the significant risks and consequences of illegal e-scooter use.

"Together, we can make a difference and keep our communities safe.”

Although there are calls for e-scooters to become a legal and alternative form of transport, all indications are that they will still be illegal for under-16s, which makes it a risky choice for a Christmas present.

The only e-scooters that can be legally ridden in the UK are those being used as part of a trial.

The trials across the country require riders to be 16 or over and to produce their driving licence before they can hire an escooter.

Insurance is provided by the operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire is not currently taking part in an e-scooter trial.

Whilst WRSP has widely distributed leaflets and social media graphics, highlighting the illegality of using a privately owned e-scooter in a public space, there is still more work to be done.

Warwickshire has seen "an alarming increase” in school children using e scooter as a means of travelling to / from school since September.

In the lead up to Christmas WRSP will be sharing the short Scoot Smart resource on social media and with secondary schools and sixth forms to raise awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operations and educational events are also planned by local Safer Neighborhood Teams across Warwickshire with the aim of engaging with young people and educating them on the risks.

The first of these educational events took place in Rugby Town centre last week.

For more road safety information and advice, follow WRSP on Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety and X @WarksRoadSafety or visit https://warksroadsafety.org/