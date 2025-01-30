“Wild social extravaganza” Bongo's Bingo is returning to Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 30th Jan 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 17:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
“Wild social extravaganza” Bongo's Bingo is returning to Leamington with a run of shows in February, March and April including an 1980s special and St Patrick’s Day special.

The shows will take place at The Assembly in February on Saturday 15 and Friday 28, then in March on Saturday 15 and Friday March 28 and April on Friday 11 and Friday 25.

Read More
Kenilworth Show to return this year "with new optimism and bright future"

Bongo’s Bingo’s founder Jonny Bongo shared his excitement about the upcoming shows, saying: "We’ve got an incredible run of shows coming up in Leamington Spa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Photography by Fergus Wright - instagram.com/wrightpixelsPhotography by Fergus Wright - instagram.com/wrightpixels
Photography by Fergus Wright - instagram.com/wrightpixels

"The Assembly is such an amazing spot – it’s our home in Leamington and the crowds there are always electric.

"Having these dates ready to roll is the perfect way to dive into 2025.

"We can’t wait to make this year unforgettable for everyone, and this is just the start as we celebrate a decade of Bongo’s Bingo in 2025.”

Visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk for tickets.

Related topics:LeamingtonThe AssemblyBingo
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice