Wroxall Abbey Hotel near Warwick has closed due to termination of tenancy and repossession of estate

A hotel at a historic building in the countryside near Warwick has closed after its tenancy was terminated and the estate repossessed.

Wroxall Abbey, a Victorian Gothic mansion set in 27 acres of land and an estate which dates back to the middle of the 12th Century, off the Birmingham Road, reopened in the autumn of 2023 with a million-pound refurbishment and expansion under its new ownership of ONS International Ltd T/A.

It was supposed to ‘mark a new chapter for the historic venue’ with two of its previous operating companies going into administration during the four years previous to this – 2019 and 2022.

The first unexpected closure left one couple without a wedding venue, after they had paid a ‘four-figure sum’ as a deposit to book it.

Wroxall Abbey. Photo supplied.

The latest closure, announced today, will mean the loss of dozens of jobs.

Catherine Quinn, the director of Wroxall Manor Limited which owns the estate, has confirmed to the BBC that the company had terminated the leaseholder's tenancy.

The tenancy of the four-star hotel had belonged to JGBM Hotel Limited.

Wroxall Abbey. Photo supplied.

Paresh Thakkar, a director of JGBM, also told the BBC he was ‘shocked’ at the ‘unexpected’ termination “having been in positive discussion with the landlord as recently as January 15”.

Mr Thakkar said he was “extremely heartbroken” after he had “invested a substantial amount of time, money and care into ensuring the success of the hotel”.

He has also apologised to guests, staff past and present and the local community “for any inconvenience caused as a consequence of the termination”.