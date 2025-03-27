Wroxall Abbey Hotel near Warwick put up for sale after turbulent few years

By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Mar 2025, 15:14 BST

The historic Wroxall Abbey Hotel near Warwick has been put on the market.

The Victorian Gothic mansion, which is set in 27 acres of land and an estate and includes a church, is located off Birmingham Road and dates back to the middle of the 12th Century.

The hotel, which was also previously a wedding venue and conference centre, closed suddenly in January.

Wroxall Abbey Hotel has been placed on the market. Photo by Colliers International Property Consultants and SavillsWroxall Abbey Hotel has been placed on the market. Photo by Colliers International Property Consultants and Savills
Wroxall Abbey Hotel has been placed on the market. Photo by Colliers International Property Consultants and Savills

It had reopened in the autumn of 2023 with a million-pound refurbishment and expansion under its new ownership of ONS International Ltd T/A.

It was supposed to ‘mark a new chapter for the historic venue’ with two of its previous operating companies going into administration during the four years previous to this – 2019 and 2022.

Now the 72-bed hotel is on the market for lease with Colliers International Property Consultants and estate agents Savills.

Describing the property, the agents said: “Dating back to the 12th century, Wroxall Abbey Hotel is a magnificent Grade II listed country house set within 27 acres of landscaped parkland. Steeped in history, the estate has connections to William Shakespeare and was once the residence of Sir Christopher Wren.

The site suddenly closed in January. Photo by Colliers International Property Consultants and SavillsThe site suddenly closed in January. Photo by Colliers International Property Consultants and Savills
The site suddenly closed in January. Photo by Colliers International Property Consultants and Savills

“Prior to its closure, the property served as a premier conference and function venue, with letting bedrooms in an idyllic Warwickshire setting.”

The brochure for the site also highlights that there are several areas in need of refurbishment works – including some of the bedrooms and the spa and leisure facilities on site.

For more information go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/159213296 or go to: https://www.colliers.com/en-gb/properties/for-sale-wroxall-abbey-hotel-estate-wroxall/gbr-birmingham-road-warwick/gbr3027989#RelatedDocs

