You shall go to the ball: Leamington Christmas pantomime Cinderella starts early next month

The cast for the Leamington Christmas pantomime Cinderella.

Pantomime audiences at The Royal Spa Centre in Leamington will have a ball this festive season at the magical family pantomime Cinderella which will run throughout December (3 to 31).

Some of the town’s much loved panto favourites are back including the fabulous JP McCue as Dame Dolly, funny man Sean Dodds playing Buttons and Denise Pitter and Kirstie Smith as the Wicked Stepsisters.

New faces this year include Soleil Quarless in the title role of Cinderella with Kyle Copeland as her handsome prince and Adam Pettigrew as sidekick Dandini.

They will be joined by Chloe Evans, E. Willcox and Edan Smart plus a local junior ensemble for an evening full of full of sparkle, slosh and laughs galore.

Sean Dodds said: “I am so pleased to be back.

"I love the audiences in Leamington they are just unbelievable, we have so much fun together.

"At Christmas this feels like my home away from home.

"I can’t wait to get back on the stage for some magic, mischief and mayhem”

Cinderella is produced by Imagine Theatre.

It is written by Janice Dunn and JP McCue and will be directed by Julia Cave with Choreography from Kirstie Smith, musical arrangement and direction from Tim Spencer and sound design from Chris James.

The production Manager is Dan Terry.

A Spa Centre spokeswoman said: “Pantomime season is our favourite time of year, and we can’t wait to get into the festive spirit as we welcome audiences back for Cinderella.

"Leamington has fallen in love with JP and Sean's on-stage antics and hilarity over the many pantomimes they have appeared in at the Royal Spa Centre, and it is fantastic to welcome them back for another year.”

Poor Cinderella works night and day but dreams of a very different life and with an invitation to the royal ball it looks as if her wish may be granted.

Will her Wicked Stepsisters succeed in ruining Cinderella’s dreams of happiness or will her Fairy Godmother and loyal friend Buttons be able to thwart their devilish plans?

Pop on your glad-rags and come to the ball to find out.