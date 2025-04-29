Rugby Borough Council: "No provision" for disabled access at town hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby Borough Council has been blasted over the town hall’s lack of access for disabled people – by one of its own councillors.

Councillor Neil Sandison (Lib Dem, Eastlands) tackled the issue as part of his speech on personal independent payments (PIP) at last week’s meeting of full council.

He gained unanimous support from all councillors present for the motion – a statement of the council’s intent – to ensure adequate help and support would be available to those affected by the government’s planned changes to who is eligible for PIP.

However, Cllr Sandison also voiced his concerns over elements that the borough has much greater control of, including his own problems entering the building that he attends to serve the public from.

“It was fun getting into this building today with a broken lift and you can imagine how difficult it was to get upstairs,” he told the chamber.

“When the building was refurbished, no provision was made for any person with a disability to get in and out – none whatsoever.

“I had to be rescued at the back door by our acting chief executive because it opens outwards. If you are on a mobility scooter, you cannot hold open a door and ride in at the same time, it is just impossible.

“Then you have to go through the myriad of fire doors in our building. We never get rid of one, we just add a bit more to it, and that is just this building – I could say the same for Rugby Art Gallery & Museum where access is also a problem.”

Portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing Councillor Maggie O’Rourke (Lab, Benn) said work was taking place.

“I absolutely agree about accessibility,” she said.

“We are working through this in the equality and diversity group. For the first time in a long time – I don’t know if we ever have had one – we will be having a full audit of this building.

"As required under the Equality & Human Rights Act, we will have to identify a capital programme to support the work that needs to be done in a practical and timely way.

“There is also a report being pulled together for the Rugby Art Gallery & Museum so we are doing work on that."

Cllr Sandison also raised the prospect of reviving a wider forum for disabled groups across Rugby.

“I support you 100 per cent in terms of bringing forward a disability forum again for this town," said Cllr O'Rourke.

"I truly believe that listening to people with that lived experience really will help us to provide much better service.”