Warwick district councillors call for urgent meeting to address concerns over council's stability

Councillors have called for an urgent meeting to address concerns over the stability of Warwick District Council following recent turmoil.

The resignation of two councillors inside the space of three weeks, added to a trio of recent defections from Labour, has left the political balance of the authority on a knife edge.

The district is run by a Green-Labour coalition which until recently maintained control through the two parties holding 26 of the council’s 44 seats.

There was a bombshell at the back end of last month when Labour’s portfolio holder for housing Helen Adkins (Leamington Clarendon) not only quit the cabinet – the panel of councillors in charge of major service areas – but the council altogether on the back of rows with Councillor Lowell Williams (Green, Kenilworth Park Hill) and leader Councillor Ian Davison (Green, Leamington Brunswick).

Within a week, Councillor Paul Wightman, Councillor Claire Wightman (both Warwick All Saints & Woodloes) and Councillor Dan Browne (Warwick Aylesford) quit Labour to stand as independents claiming that the party’s group was “not led in an ethical or inclusive way”.

There was no such drama around the latest departure, Councillor Lara Cron (Green, Kenilworth Park Hill) this week resigning ahead of relocating away from the district for family reasons, but it does leave two vacancies and the coalition down to 21 out of the 42 seats currently occupied.

It means the results of the by-elections in Leamington Clarendon and Kenilworth Park Hill on Thursday, September 18, could leave the administration without a majority.

The district’s five Conservative councillors, led by former district leader Councillor Andrew Day (Bishop’s Tachbrook), have requested an extraordinary meeting of full council on Thursday, September 4.

They call for “pressing and important questions to be addressed” by the leader and cabinet members on “the stability of the council's operation” on the back of recent public spats.

They also want clarification on the statuses of the housing service following the exits of Ms Adkins “and head of service”, the South Warwickshire Local Plan “given the poor councillor attendance at advisory group meetings”, housing developments at former school sites in Kenilworth and the district’s gypsy and traveller sites.

It is understood the request is set to be accepted but it has yet to be published on the council's meeting schedule.

Meanwhile, Cllr Cron thanked voters and council staff for their support during her time in office.

Her exit message read: “It has been a pleasure to work with you all but I am particularly proud of the close working relationship of the local Green Party team which has supported me over the years.

"From (being a) fledgling party member, through campaigning and during my time as an elected district councillor, my colleagues have always been there to offer their wisdom and comradeship and I am really going to miss working with them on a regular basis.

“I plan to stay in touch and carry the experience with me as I take my passion for planning and politics northward.”