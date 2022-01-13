Search is on for inspirational people to carry the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton - do you know someone in Warwickshire who could be a 'baton bearer'?

Haseebah Abdullah, Kadeena Cox, and Salma Bi at the Queen's Baton Relay Mural in Birmingham. Photo supplied by Birmingham 2022

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games organisers have launched a recruitment campaign to find 'baton bearers' for the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay in England.

Residents across Warwickshire are being encouraged to nominate someone inspiration to take part.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Commonwealth Games tradition that builds anticipation for the upcoming Games by celebrating, connecting, and exciting communities across the Commonwealth, shining a light on untold stories and unsung heroes from the places it visits.

To mark the launch of the baton bearer nominations, a commemorative mural has been officially unveiled in Birmingham by four-time Paralympic champion Kadeena Coxin, who had the honour of being the first baton bearer to receive the Baton from The Queen at the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace in October last year.

It celebrates the journey of the Queen’s Baton Relay and features illustrations and symbols of inspiring community figures, which represent the 2,022 baton bearers currently being sought.

Birmingham 2022’s very own ‘Hometown Heroes’ Haseebah Abdullah and Salma Bi BEM are showcased in the mural in recognition of their inspiring achievements and contribution to the local community.

Warwick District Council is encouraging nominations from residents who meet the following criteria: always willing to take on a challenge, have a unique and inspiring story, an inspiration who positively challenges others to achieve their best or is enthusiastic about making a positive impact within their community.

Cllr Liam Bartlett, portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, said: “This is a great opportunity to celebrate an individual who is working in and supporting their community.

"They could be a coach who dedicates their spare time to coaching young people, or perhaps you know of a neighbour who has been doing the shopping for a vulnerable person since the start of the pandemic?

"If you know someone who you think should be a batonbearer, please nominate them; it would be fantastic to see local residents being recognised and recruited for this prestigious role.”

Nominations can be made at the Birmingham 2022 website by submitting 100 words or less on how the nominee is making a difference in the community and why they deserve to be a Batonbearer, all nominations must be aged 12 or over as of June 2, 2022.

The Baton is currently on a journey across the Commonwealth, visiting Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas.

The final part of the journey travels the length and breadth of England for 25 days before the relay officially ends at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on July 28

2022.