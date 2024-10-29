Tango SPA Festival: Warwickshire’s hidden gem

The Tango SPA festival is a celebration of tango. This year's Festival was a resounding success.

Bringing together renowned teachers and performers, and DJs from around the world it has grown into a major event, drawing over 200 dancers from across the UK and beyond.

Tango Warwick’s festival is a unique opportunity to experience the profound allure of Argentine tango in the heart of Warwickshire.

For over a decade and a half, the enchanting rhythms of Argentine Tango have found an unlikely home here. Tango Warwick, a dedicated local community group, has been quietly cultivating a passion for this storied dance, hosting weekly classes in Leamington Spa with teachers who travel from London each week to share their passion for real Argentine Tango.

Corina Piatti performing live at the closing Twilight Milonga

The Tango SPA Festival, now in its 11th year, transforms some of the region’s most historic venues into the spaces they were originally intended to be, “gorgeous rooms to dance in”.

Warwick Court House which lies in the shadow of Warwick Castle offers an immersive experience—its timeless architecture making dancers feel as though they’re stepping back in time.

The Grand Ball, held in the iconic Royal Pump Rooms of Royal Leamington Spa, serves as the festival’s dazzling highlight, providing an unforgettable evening of tango set in a grand ballroom worthy of tango’s elegance.

Highlights were a captivating and inspiring performance by the renowned and respected Jenny & Ricardo Oria, and music chosen by DJ Solveig Jansen from Norway.

The sumptuous Court House In Warwick

During the festival, the Conservatory in the Pump Rooms also plays host to daytime dancing, where sunlight filters in through the glass, creating an atmosphere as warm as it is inspiring.

The Festival finished with a 'Twilight Milonga", with dancing to the haunting singing of the acclaimed vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Corina Piatti live, and then music from the international tango DJ Ricardo Peixoto, who is also one of the founders of Tango Warwick.

Tango Warwick hold regular classes on Friday in Leamington Spa, No need to book or bring a partner, find us on Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/groups/17622919768 or via our website https://tangowarwick.org