Kenilworth ‘in top 20 most in-demand locations for property In England’

Property experts at GetAgent conducted research for a study to find the locations that are most in demand right now and Kenilworth ranked 16th

Kenilworth Castle. Picture supplied.

Kenilworth has ranked in the top 20 of ‘the most in-demand locations for property in England’ in an international study carried out recently.

Property experts GetAgent conducted research for a study to find the locations that are most in demand right now and Kenilworth ranked 16th nationally.

Advertisement

GetAgent looked at the searches for places around the world, as well as the number of properties available in each, in order to highlight destinations where people searched for properties the most, but which also have a limited number available for sale.

Warwick Road in Kenilworth lit up for Christmas.

Advertisement

England’s most in-demand location was Malton in North Yorkshire where people searched for properties online 64,800 times but only 24 were available giving it a ‘lusted-after’ score of 78 per cent.

Advertisement