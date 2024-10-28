A section of a major road in Leamington has been shut by Warwickshire Police after officers found 2.5 feet of flood water at the scene.

A section of Princes Drive is currently shut because of the flooding and motorists are being advised to use alternative routes around the area.

The incident has been causing long tailbacks.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “

“A section of Princes Drive in Leamington is presently shut because of flooding.

“Officers are reporting around 2.5 feet of water under the railway bridge (near Pets at Home) and the road has this afternoon, 28 October, been shut.

“Please find an alternative route for the time being.”