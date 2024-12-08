Weather tomorrow Storm Darragh: Footage shows aborted plane landings and collapsed buildings across UK
Footage shows damage across the country as Storm Darragh brought strong winds and heavy rain this weekend.
The conditions led to two deaths when trees fell on vehicles in Lancashire and the West Midlands.
There is a Met Office yellow wind warning in place for the East Midlands, the East of England, London, South East England, North East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 6pm today (December 8). Flood warnings are also in place for parts of England and Wales.
What will the weather be like tomorrow?
The Met Office says that tomorrow (December 9) there will be “a chilly start in the north, but settled, with patchy cloud and occasional sunny spells. Cloudier and still rather breezy in the south, with further outbreaks of rain”.