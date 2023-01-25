Love Island winner Dani Dyer revealed the news that she was pregnant with twins with West Ham United footballer Jarrod Bowen on Saturday (January 21).

When Dani Dyer revealed that she is pregnant with twins, the first thing many wondered would be how her hardman dad Danny Dyer would react to the news. The Love Island winner let the world have a peek behind the curtains as she told the ex-EastEnders star.

Dani, who won the 2019 series of Love Island with ex-partner Jack Fincham, made the announcement on Saturday (January 21). She posted it on Instagram, along with cute snaps of her with ‘baby daddy’ and West Ham United footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

The mum-of-three-to-be shared the moment she informed both her parents - mum Joanne and big time actor father Danny. Dani posted a screengrab of both WhatsApp conversations on social media.

She explained to Danny Dyer, who is saved as ‘Papa Bear’ on her phone, that there was an extra child that had not been spotted during the initial scan. As expected, Danny Dyer reacted in typical, hilarious fashion.

The ex-islander told him: “We’re having twins”. The message was accompanied with a crying-laughing face and two red hearts.

Danny Dyer followed up just minutes later when he replied: “Hold up. Are you f***”ng joking me????”.

She continued: “Dad! I can’t believe it. They missed it on the scan and now it’s come up as identical twins”.

A totally shellshocked Danny continued his hilarious expletive reaction when he said: “WTF!! Oh my f****ng god" to which she wrote back simply: "Helppppppp”.

The hilarious reactions of Danny Dyer and wife Joanne were posted on Dani’s Instagram page - Credit: @danidyerxx / Instagram

Mother Joanne showed the exact same disbelief at the major news when Dani notified her. She replied: “you are lying to me” before asking if she could “have one of them”.

