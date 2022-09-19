Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral: How to watch Her Majesty’s state funeral on BBC and public screenings
Prominent figures from around the world including the president of France, Emmanuel Macron and the president of the United Stats, Joe Biden will be in attendance
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will finally be laid to rest today, as her state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey.
The UK’s longest reigning monarch died at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, and has been in a period of lying-in-state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday, September 14.
Queues to see Her Majesty reached more than five miles, with some people queuing in excess of 24 hours for a glimpse at her coffin.
King Charles III declared that Monday, September 19 would be a bank holiday, so the public can pay their respects.
The funeral will be broadcast on big screens across the UK, and will also be televised.
Where can I watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on TV?
Her Majesty’s funeral will be broadcast on BBC, Sky and ITV. Coverage will be shown early on as the nation prepares for the historic occassion.
Coverage from Sky News begins at 9am, and can be viewed on TV, the Sky News App and Sky News Youtube channel.
ITV will also provide full coverage of the funeral and procession as part of a special programme, with a documentary film to be shown at 7:30pm.
BBC has provided full, comprehensive coverage of all events since the Queen died. Their coverage begins at 8am on TV, radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds. Full BSL coverage will be available on BBC Two.
When does the funeral start?
The funeral will begin at 11am, around four and a half hours after doors closed to see Her Majesty lying-in-state.
It is scheduled to end at 11:55am, followed by a national two-minute silence before her coffin will move from Westminster to Wellington Arch at 12:15pm.
Where can I watch the funeral near me?
Viewing places to allow the public to watch the state funeral will be held at locations from Northern Ireland to Plymouth.
With information provided via the Government website, here’s every screening over the funeral in the UK.
Northern Ireland
Belfast - Belfast City Hall
Coleraine - Coleraine Town Hall
Lisburn - Lisburn City Centre
Scotland
Edinburgh - Holyrood Park
East of England
Norwich - Nave of Norwich Cathedral
Norwich - Norwich Theatre Royal
Midlands
Bedford - Bedford Corn Exchange
Birmingham - Centenary Square
Coventry - University Square
Lincoln - Lincoln Castle
Wolverhampton - Queen’s Square
North East
Durham - Durham Cathedral (live stream on their Facebook page too)
Newcastle upon Tyne - Old Eldon Square
North West
Blackpool - Fylde Memorial Arboretum on Moor Park Avenue
Carlisle - Bitts Park
Manchester - Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Square, Manchester Cathedral
South East
Hastings - Alexandra Park
Hatfield - Hatfield Park
South West
Bristol - Bristol Cathedral
Exeter - Northernhay Gardens, Sandy Park, Exeter City Football Club
Plymouth - Lyric Theatre
Salisbury - Salisbury Cathedral
Truro - Truro Cathedral
South Yorkshire
Sheffield - Cathedral and forecourt
West Yorkshire
Bradford - Bradford Cathedral
Leeds - Millennium Square