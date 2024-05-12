Dan and Harry Skelton hit top form at Warwick's Ladies Night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Not many Warwick meetings go by without a winner for Dan and Harry Skelton and they were in treble-winning form in front of another big crowd at Saturday's Ladies Night, sponsored by The Valley.

The evening got off to a perfect start for punters as Time For a Pint, backed from 11/5 to 11/8, comfortably landed the opening Teeing Off The Valley Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase. His task was made easier when Phil De Pail unseated his rider six fences out but, in the end, he had no trouble in beating Hobie by 18 lengths to give jockey Benjamin Macey his second success from 19 rides.

El Curamach was another well-supported favourite in the following Cavani Menswear, Dapper Dash For Cash 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle as he looked to step up on his fourth at Taunton last time for trainer Ryan Potter. Sean Bowen set a good pace on the favourite and, jumping fast and accurately, he came right away on the run-in to beat Gotthereintheend and hurdles debutant Windsurfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Skelton treble was initiated by 2/1 joint favourite Next Left in the Stride In Style The Valley Novices' Handicap Chase. Putting daylight between himself and Crypto Currency with two fences to jump, he ran on strongly to beat Hurlerontheditch who snatched second place on the run-in.

Boombawn (left) jumps the last fence alongside Way Out (centre) and Call Of The Wild

Uggy Uggy Uggy, ridden by amateur Megan Bevan, was always in the firing line in the Valley Shoppers Dash Handicap Hurdle and put the race to bed in the home straight to beat Bhaloo with the first two home finishing well clear of the rest. Sent off the 11/4 favourite, this was another good result for punters as bookmakers were looking for relief from the string of well-backed winning favourites.

Relief looked to be at hand when Wavering Down headed a group of four jumping the last flight in the long-distance Valley Green Finger Handicap Hurdle, but he couldn't fend off the challenge of market leader Sister Michael, ridden by Brendan Powell, who led halfway up the run-in to score by 1¼ lengths.

Boombawn cruised up to the leaders in the Claverdon FC Have Done The Treble Beginners' Chase, but Harry Skelton was in no hurry to hit the front and eased past Way Out just before the line. He was the first non-favourite to win on the evening but, given the Skelton connection and his starting price of just 2/1, it wouldn't have been the best of of results for the bookies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As dusk fell, just six lined up for the closing Niche And Bespoke Fly Away Steaks Open National Hunt Flat Race and it was 10/3 shot Sunray Shadow who brought up the Skelton treble. Disappointment of the race was evens favourite Rocket Man, an 82,000 euros purchase, who never looked like winning at any stage.