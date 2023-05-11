They will be playing at Step 5 next season after coming through the play-offs to secure promotion.

Borough finished third in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One and that meant they took on fourth-placed Amersham Town in the play-off semi-final at Kilsby Lane.

It proved to be a comfortable night for Borough as they brushed their opponents aside in a 4-0 success thanks two goals from Robbie Parsons and further strikes from Halim Halim and Sam Lockley.

Rugby Borough celebrate their play-off win, which means they will be playing at Step 5 next season

That set up a final showdown at ON Chenecks, who had finished second in the regular campaign.

The match was played out in front of a bumper crowd and Borough were in control for the majority of it before expertly managing the game to seal a 2-0 success.

They took the lead thanks to Adam Shaw’s first-half goal and Adam Creaney added the second just after half-time.

The victory means it is now back-to-back promotions for Borough, who were backed by a good number of travelling supporters.

Having won their play-off final, Rugby Borough then added the Gladwish Trophy

The expectation is that Borough will be playing in the United Counties League Premier Division South for the 2023/24 campaign, although the allocations for the new season are yet to be officially confirmed by the Football Association.

Borough had little time to celebrate as they had also reached the Gladwish Trophy Final, a competition for the teams in both the Premier Division and Division One in the Spartan League.

They were up against Moulton, a team who beat Borough twice during the league season.

The tie was played at Biggleswade United’s ground and it was the first time in the cup’s history that two Division One teams had reached the final.

Borough did the damage in the first half with Charlie Whiteside and Shaw both on target to complete a magnificent double for the club.