Valley to face some familiar foes as they gear up for Northern Premier League Midlands

Rugby Town are set to play in the Northern Premier League Midlands next season following their promotion back into Step 4 of the non-League football pyramid, writes Jon Venner.

The provisional allocation comes after Valley ended a six-year absence from this level with last month’s runners-up finish in the United Counties League Premier Division South and there are a number of familiar names in store for them in the 2023/24 campaign.

Regular foes over the years Bedworth United, Sutton Coldfield Town, Corby Town and Gresley Rovers are among those that await them, alongside six other teams they faced within their five-season spell in the UCL structure in Coventry Sphinx, Hinckley Leicester Road, Harborough Town, Shepshed Dynamo, Anstey Nomads and Quorn.

Walsall Wood are the only club in the division that Town have not previously faced competitively, with the relegated from Step 3 AFC Rushden & Diamonds and three top five clubs from last season’s equivalent division Spalding United, Sporting Khalsa and Coleshill Town all likely to be tough opposition again next time round.

Carl Adams will lead his Rugby Town team into the Northern Premier League Midlands next season. Picture by Martin Pulley

Boldmere St Michaels, Loughborough Dynamo, Cambridge City and another promoted Step 5 side Lye Town make up the complete division which will be fully ratified at the forthcoming league annual meeting, with the new term to kick-off at the beginning of August on a date to be confirmed.