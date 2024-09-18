New jumps season starts at Warwick on Tuesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Next Tuesday sees that start of the new jumps season at Warwick with the Class 3 Ignite Incentives Handicap Chase over an extended three miles the highlight of a seven-race card that gets underway at 2.20pm.

The 100% Racing TV Profits Back To Racing Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase over two miles and about four furlongs will start the new season off and the Join Racing TV Now Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race at 5.45pm will close Tuesday's card.

Second most valuable race of the afternoon is the £10,000 Visit racingtv.com Novices' Handicap Chase over three miles and the longest race on the card is the racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle over three miles and two furlongs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, the new season started back in May and, with 47 winners, Sean Bowen is leading the jockeys' table, as he did last season, although Harry Skelton is breathing down his neck after a winner at Worcester on Monday. Bowen, who rides for Wilmcote trainer Olly Murphy, was denied the championship, however, when injury robbed him of a chunk of the season at a critical time, allowing Harry Cobden to overtake him and secure the crown with 164 winners compared to Bowen's finishing total of 157

Racing returns to Warwick on Tuesday (Photograph by David Pratt)

Paul Nicholls was denied a 15th champion trainer title when Willie Mullins became the second Irishman after Vincent O'Brien to top the table and he will be keen to be back on top again. He will face stiff competition, however, from Warwickshire-based Dan Skelton who leads the championship after the summer, having passed the 50-winner mark already.

Warwick will host seven days of racing up to the end of December, including a two-day Winter Festival in November, although it's to be hoped that the weather is kinder than last year.