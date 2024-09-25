Skelton brothers strike again at Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Racing returned to Warwick on Tuesday and it was very much business as usual for Warwickshire-based Dan and Harry Skelton who landed a double, including the feature race of the afternoon with Get Up Mush.

Skelton saddled 14 winners at the course last season, twice the number of his nearest rival, and got off the mark for the new campaign when G A Henty made virtually all the running to comfortably land the 175 Years Of Beers And Cheers Novices' Handicap Chase over three miles.

He completed his double in the following Class 3 Weatherby's Stallion Book Handicap Chase when Get Up Mush, ridden with great confidence by brother Harry, came from last to first, overcoming a mistake at the third-last fence, to beat Planned Paradise by 2¾ lengths.

This was Skelton's 54th winner of the national jumps season that started in May and increased his lead at the top of the trainers table, as well as being a significant one for Harry who moved to 48 winners, overtaking Sean Bowen to become leading jockey.

Get Up Mush (inside) jumps the last fence in the feature race (Photo by David Pratt)

School For Scandal tried to make all the running in the opening Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase, but was joined at the final fence by Smurfette, who prevailed by a short head, recording her first win over fences at the fifth attempt.

Yokkell, a winner on her hurdling debut at Down Royal, was odds-on favourite to follow up in the Coventry & Warwickshire Food & Drink Showcase Novices' Hurdle, but looked to have some stiff competition from Dodger Long, runner-up in his last two races, including to the useful Brave Knight at Newton Abbot. The two had the race between them in the home straight and it was Dodger Long who proved the stronger after the final flight, scoring by two lengths.

The eventmasters.co.uk Mares' Handicap Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs went to 12/1 shot Apples Moon, trained on Exmoor by Nicky Martin, who readily saw off favourite Fashionelle to win by 2½ lengths and looks to be on the upgrade.

The longest race on the card, the Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle over three miles and two furlongs, was divided with Craven Bay scoring on his first run for trainer Toby Lawes in the first division and Stans The Man out-gunning favourite Clararose by half a length in the second to deny the Skeltons a treble.

Georgia's Charm, third on her debut in Ireland when trained by Margaret Mullins, was sent off the hot 4/11 favourite to open her account in Britain in the closing Covcon Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race, but couldn't peg back 22/1 shot Lady Buttercup, who had been sent into a clear lead by Charlie Maggs and held on to win.