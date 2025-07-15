UCKG humanitarian appeal reaches 100,000 people and 100 tonnes of aid to Ukraine

The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG) has marked a significant milestone in its ongoing humanitarian appeal for Ukraine, with over 100 tonnes of aid delivered and more than 100,000 people supported since the war began in 2022.

This week, UCKG volunteers completed their seventh major aid delivery, adding another 20 tonnes of vital supplies to the total relief effort. The latest consignment, gathered from UCKG’s 38 full-time branches across the UK, includes food, bottled water, toiletries and baby items. The aid is being distributed directly to conflict-affected areas in Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odessa, Vinnytsia, Uzhgorod, and Zhytomyr.

“This isn’t just a church campaign – it’s a movement of compassion,” said Bishop James Marques, head of UCKG UK. “We’ve now reached over 100,000 people with more than 100 tonnes of life-saving support. The need in Ukraine is still vast. While governments debate, churches deliver.”

The appeal began just weeks after the Russian invasion in March 2022, when members of the UCKG HelpCentre saw the urgent need for food, hygiene items, and other essentials. What began as a one-off campaign has become a sustained relief effort – organised, packed and transported entirely by volunteers, with donations coming from congregants, local communities and leading supermarkets in the UK.

Every donation is sent to central aid hubs in Kyiv and its surrounding region. The focus remains on fast delivery, real impact, and total transparency.

“Our people have been through a lot but are not alone,” said Bishop Tiago Casagrande head of UCKG Ukraine. “This latest delivery from the UK is a lifeline. It’s the difference between despair and dignity for many of the families we help. We’re deeply grateful for the ongoing solidarity and support.”

With six previous trips completed and a seventh just delivered, the humanitarian appeal now stands as one of the most enduring and far-reaching faith-led responses to the crisis. Aid has reached over 18,000 families and tens of thousands more individuals, offering both physical relief and emotional support during a time of continued uncertainty and hardship.

As UCKG celebrates its 30th anniversary in the UK, its focus remains on making a practical difference, whether that’s through international relief in Ukraine or domestic efforts to tackle food poverty, homelessness, youth violence, mental health, and many other challenges across Britain.