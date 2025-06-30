Fans were left equal parts excited and puzzled after Deftones released a cryptic message over the weekend.

Deftones fans have been left puzzled after a cryptic message appeared during their London performance over the weekend.

The message, reading ‘private music,’ looks to indicate that new material from the alternative giants is on it’s way.

But will it be a release later this month or a bigger release come October 2025?

Despite pulling out of their eagerly anticipated performance at Glastonbury Festival , alternative metal giants Deftones wowed fans during their London show on Sunday (June 29)

The band admitted that a health issue prevented the band from performing at Worthy Farm, but more than made up for it during their Crystal Palace show , but talk was more about a cryptic message that appeared on video screens both before and after their performance had finished.

The image, as seen on social media, shows the words ‘Private Music’ followed by a date in roman numerals and mentioning new music: that date read X.VII.MMXXV, which works out as 10.07.2025.

Are Deftones set to release new music in July or October 2025, as fans at their Crystal Palace shows were met with the cryptic announcement? | Getty Images/X

That date could be July 10 2025, however owing to how the United States usually prefaces their dates with the month before the day, that could also indicate new music could be released on October 7 2025.

Should the release be a single, the July 10 date would fall on a Monday, when numerous singles see their release, meanwhile if it is indeed the October date, that would fall on a Friday - a day usually reserved for album releases.

Any release of new material would come five years after the release of Deftones last album, 2020’s Ohms , which peaked at number five on both the Billboard and UK album charts upon release.

Deftones are currently completing their Europe tour, with their final show on July 6. They'll then have a break before their North American leg begins on August 22. This gap could give the band time to potentially release and rehearse new material before hitting the road again in support of whatever new material they release.

What did Deftones perform at their Crystal Palace show over the weekend?

According to Setlist.FM , the band performed the following incredible set - leading to FOMO from many of us who didn’t get tickets…

Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

Diamond Eyes

Tempest

Swerve City

Feiticeira

Digital Bath

You've Seen the Butcher

Rocket Skates

Sextape

Around the Fur

Headup

Rosemary

Hole in the Earth

Change (In the House of Flies)

Genesis

Encore:

Minerva

Bored

7 Words

Do you think that Deftones are set to release a new single or a new album, and do you think it will be a July or October 2025 release? Let us know your predictions by leaving a comment down below.