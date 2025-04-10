Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Has the catchiness of Abracadabra led to it becoming Lady Gaga’s most searched song?

Did you manage to pick up tickets to see Lady Gaga ahead of her UK tour?

If so, are you curious what her most performed songs live are since she exploded onto the scene?

We take a look at the ten most performed songs by the artist, and the most searched for Lady Gaga song in 2025.

While there’s still a discussion about the means in getting tickets to see Lady Gaga on her UK tour later this year, no one is denying the success of her most recent album, Mayhem .

Since its release in March this year, and propelled by the incredibly catchy Abracadabra , the album has since topped the album charts across 33 different countries and is still in the UK top 10 after a month.

But has the success of the new album carried over to streaming services? By that, we mean, throughout the sheer wealth of music the artist has released since her debut, The Fame, back in 2008, is her later works the most searched for online?

While we all wait for resale tickets to emerge for her UK shows, what is the most searched for song from Lady Gaga's back catalogue? | Canva/Spotify/Google

That’s the question that ActionNetwork sought out, ahead of Gaga’s first UK performance on The MAYHEM Ball on September 29 2025 at The O2 in London.

Their analysis, conducted in March 2025, examined Google search data from the preceding 12 months across over 100 countries using Google Trends.

The study included 155 Lady Gaga songs and 11 albums, with search keywords formatted as "song name Lady Gaga" or "album name Lady Gaga" to account for general terms. Countries lacking sufficient search data were excluded from the final analysis.

So - has Abracadabra become her most streamed song on digital platforms?

What is the most searched song by Lady Gaga in 2025?

Based on the March 2025 analysis of Google search trends over the preceding year, Die With A Smile , Lady Gaga's collaboration with Bruno Mars released in August 2024, emerges as her most prominent song in terms of online interest.

The track was the top Google search query for a Lady Gaga song in an impressive 119 countries worldwide. The analysis also reveals its significant global search volume, averaging 6.2 million searches per month.

While Abracadabra showed localized popularity by being the top search in 12 countries, the overwhelming global dominance of Die With A Smile in search queries strongly suggests its widespread appeal and likely corresponding high streaming numbers.

For those curious to know what the most searched for song in the UK was for Lady Gaga, well, we too are huge fans of the collaboration it would seem!

What are the 10 most performed songs by Lady Gaga live?

Those wondering what Lady Gaga could perform when she heads out on the road later this year, we might have a few suggestions. Setlist.FM has detailed the most-performed songs during the artist’s live performances - with the top ten tracks as follows:

Are there tickets left to see Lady Gaga on her UK Tour?

Sadly not - Ticketmaster are showing no tickets left for any of the scheduled UK performances on Lady Gaga’s tour.

For those not wanting to miss out, you can set up an alert when resale tickets go on sale through Twickets , or keep an eye on StubHub or when Ticketmaster starts their resales closer to the event.

