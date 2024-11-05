Taylor Swift looks to best Justin Bieber’s awards haul at the MTV EMAs 2024 🏆

The MTV European Music Awards 2024 is set to take over the Co-op Live on November 10 2024.

This year’s event sees Taylor Swift continue her MTV dominance, though she’s still not the most awarded musician in EMA history.

Here’s all the records that could be broken by Taylor Swift, along with some other records this year’s nominees are hoping to best.

MTV has taken over Manchester this week in preparation for the MTV European Music Awards, taking place on November 10 2024 from the Co-op Live Arena.

But naturally, everyone is talking about Taylor Swift and her potential domination at this year’s event once again. At the 2023 event, Swift won three awards from seven nominations, but it’s still not enough to top the current holder of the most awards in EMAs history.

There are also plenty of records looking to be extended at this year’s ceremony, while two artists are looking to finally break the tie that they find themselves in; and should one of those artists win this year, will officially earn the title of the second most awarded female musician in EMAs history.

So who could break what, and more importantly, what record is Taylor Swift set to break this year? Well, Wettbasis have compiled the data to provide some predictions of what could happen in Manchester on Sunday evening.

What records could Taylor Swift break at the MTV EMAs 2024 in Manchester?

Could Taylor Swift tie Justin Bieber's MTV EMA records this year, as the ceremony takes place in Manchester's Co-op Live on November 10 2024? | Getty Images/Canva

I mean - we’re all expecting Taylor Swift to continue her dynasty at MTV award shows, right?

Swift has already broken the record for most nominations ever received at the MTV EMAs, eclipsing previous holder Justin Bieber, but The Tortured Poets Department superstar could tie Bieber’s other record to become the most awarded artist in European Music Awards history.

Bieber is currently top with 22 wins at the MTV EMAs, while Taylor Swift has won 15 trophies at the event; she’s currently up for 7 awards at this year’s ceremony, meaning she could walk away as the joint-highest award winner at the event also with 22 gongs.

She could become the first artist to ever win the Best Artist category on three occasions; she could also extend her record as the most awarded female artist in the Best Artist category as well as the record for the most consecutive wins in the category since a victory in 2024 would be her third win in a row following wins in 2022 and 2023

What other records could be made at the MTV EMAs 2024 in Manchester?

Eminem looks to extend his record as the most awarded rapper in MTV EMA history at this year’s ceremony. | Getty Images for MTV

Eminem

Marshall Mathers could extend his record as the most awarded rapper in MTV EMA history, with 16 wins if he takes home both nominations this year. The rapper could also secure his 10th win in the Best Hip Hop category, extending his record as the most awarded artist in this category.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is looking to extend her record as the most awarded female rapper at the EMAs.

The Anaconda singer could also break her tie with Lady Gaga to become the second most awarded female artist at the EMAs with 13 wins if she wins both nominations. If she wins both awards, she could tie Eminem as the most awarded rapper at the EMAs.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga finds herself in the exact same scenario that Nicki Minaj finds herself in, with the singer looking to break her tie with Minaj and become the second most awarded female artist if she wins her 13th EMA.

Beyoncé

The Bey Hive are hoping Beyoncé breaks her tie with Pink and Lady Gaga and become the only artist to win Best Song three times, setting a new record with Texas Hold ‘Em.

David Guetta

The superstar DJ is hoping to extend his record at this year’s MTV EMAs as the most awarded artist in the Best Electronic category with a 7th win (and 5th consecutive win).

Coldplay or Green Day

Both Coldplay or Green Day could tie Linkin Park as the most awarded artists in the Best Rock category if they secure a 5th win at this year’s event.

The MTV European Music Awards 2024 takes place on November 10 2024 from the Co-op Live, Manchester. The ceremony will screen on MTV UK from 9pm and Channel 5 from 10pm the same evening and online through MTV.com.