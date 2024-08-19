Music review: Tomas Doncker and Marla Mase at Temperance in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Lock has kindly submitted this review of blues musicians Tomas Doncker and Marla Mase who played at Temperance in Leamington on Sunday (August 18).

The sounds of New York arrived in Leamington on Sunday afternoon with a Funk & Groove set with a good dose of Blues by Tomas Doncker and Marla Mase, split into two halves the first had Marla on vocals performing numbers from her first vinyl release, her music is poetic, gritty at times and full of showmanship, highlights included her clever original ‘Superhero’ and her cover of fellow New Yorker Lou Reed’s ‘Satellite of Love’.

Second half found a change of bass player and Thomas taking centre stage and performing a bluesier set with stunning guitar work and his trademark soulful vocals on the likes of ‘Red Store Cross’ an old school blues classic by Mississippi Fred McDowell and an exquisite instrumental take on a Solange Knowles track.

Great music, great venue.