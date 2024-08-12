Elles Bailey performing at Temperance in Leamington. Photo by Andrew Lock

Leamington’s events venue and cafe Temperance hosted a concert from English singer Elles Bailey. Here’s Andrew Lock’s review and photos of the event.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was a hot sultry evening in Leamington as Elles Bailey stepped onto the stage of the iconic basement venue at Temperance for the first of two sets supporting her brand new album ‘Beneath the Neon Glow’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These sets were in collaboration with Leamington’s ‘Head Records’ where to gain entrance you had to preorder the album from them, the first one sold out so quickly that she managed to fit in another show later in the evening, and they both included meet and greets and signings.

Her sets where made up of tracks from her stunning new album, which adds a little country/americana to her usual blues style and is such a solid piece of work .

Elles Bailey performing at Temperance in Leamington. Photo by Andrew Lock

Full of anecdotes about the tracks and the recording of the album, the good humour between the band created such an informal friendly vibe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting the set with ‘1972’ such a nostalgic look at better days played with such an infectious groove, elsewhere we had a cracking version of Elle’s favourite new album track “Leave the Light On’ introduced by the charming personal story behind the words.

‘Ballad of a Broken Dream’ rolled along with Elle’s remembering when she performed with just the barman in the audience, excellent lyrics (as always) about talent not always relating to success (so true)

We had lovely ballads including ‘Silhouette in a Sunset’ along with the story of a gentlemen taking the part of a bar of galaxy to her after a gig relating to the line in the song ‘at the end of the galaxy’ (wish I would have thought of that!).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elles Bailey performing at Temperance in Leamington. Photo by Andrew Lock

Closing with the so optimistic, upbeat ‘Enjoy the Ride”, then after a final question from the audience asking if she could do one more song she came back with one of her golden oldies.

The music was spot on all through, superb guitar work including some exquisite lead, strong backing vocals and Elles in such good voice.

What a night and after meeting, signing and selfie ops she did it all over again.

Elles Bailey Trio, venue, sound and atmosphere 10/10