Download Festival 2025: What food and drink options are at this year’s event and what's under a tenner?
- Start planning your meals at Download Festival 2025 as a list of food and drinks vendors have dropped.
- From Mexican to Vegan options, there is set to be a wide range of cultural cuisines on offer this year.
- Here’s the full list of vendors on site, who you can get a meal from for under £10 and who is offering kids meals at this year’s festival.
Music may be the food of love – heavy music in the case of Download Festival 2025 – but it sure doesn’t beat the hunger pains one can experience with an empty belly.
Nor, might we add, does consisting of a liquid diet stave off the chance to ruin your festival experience – booze, as pious as we sound, is no substitute for a decent meal.
Now that we’ve gotten that Public Service Announcement out of the way (and acted responsibly), the festival has provided users of their app with this year’s range of food and drink vendors who will be on offer throughout the festival.
Be it returning favourites like The Roaming Rotisserie, or those places offering a multitude of vegetarian and vegan options, we’re really spoiled for choice this year regarding what we can consume at the festival – if beans on toast while you’re at your tent isn’t quite cutting the mustard this year.
Here are all the vendors confirmed to be on site at this year’s festival, alongside those eateries that Download states will have meals from £10 and below for those on a budget, and places that offer kiddies meals too, so you won’t have to share.
What food and drink options are set to be available at Download Festival 2025?
All information correct as of writing - any last minute changes, please refer to the official Download Festival 2025 app for more details. We’ve also included those eateries that Download states will have meals from £10 and below for those on a budget and those places that offer kiddies meals too.
Food
- 3CZ BBQ
- A Taste of Jamrock Ltd (K)
- Alpine Hot Dogs
- Amen Jerk BBQ (£10)
- Amore Pizzetta
- Amore Pizzetta - Breakfast and Lunch
- Arancina Pizzeria (£10)
- Aroma Grill (£10)
- Authentic German Sausages (£10)
- Big Mouth Gyoza
- Brothers Bond Burgers (£10)
- Brownies
- Bunnymans
- Burger and Fries (£10)
- Burger Bus (£10)
- Burger N Fries (£10)
- Burger Shack (£10)
- Burger and Beyond
- Burrito Boys
- Burrito and Nachos (£10)
- Carvery Kitchen (£10)
- C’est Cheese (£10)
- Ceylon and Beyond (K)
- Chargrilled (£10)
- Cheesecake and Coffee
- Chick N Plant Based (£10)
- Chicken Chips and Dip Marquee (£10)
- Chicken Shack (£10)
- Chicken Shop
- Chicken Wraps (£10)
- Chickenish - Vegan Fried Chicken
- Chilli Kitchen
- Churros
- Cookie Dough and Pancakes Container (£10)
- Custard and Crumble
- Deliah’s Donuts
- Duck Container
- Duck Hut
- Eat Greek
- Eat Kebab
- Every Fish Bar
- Fire and Dough
- Fish & Chips
- Fish N Chips
- Forno Pizza
- GF Mexitaco
- Game and Flames
- Good Slice Pizza
- Goodness Gracious Healthy Foods (£10)
- Gourmet Noodles (£10)
- Greek Marquee
- Griddle Guys
- Gyros
- Halloumination (£10)
- Hannah’s Toast Box (£10)(K)
- Happy Crepes (£10)
- Happy Maki - VShushi (K)
- Hide & Greek
- Holy Duck
- I Love Burger (£10)
- I Love Ostrich (£10)
- In For A Penne (£10)(K)
- Indonesian Coconut Curry
- Japanese Fried Chicken
- Kebab Cartel
- Ken’s Barbi (£10)
- Korean Street Feast (£10)
- Loaded Dogs (£10)
- Loaded Fries (£10)
- Loaded Fries and Nachos
- Spud Gun Loaded Fries (£10)
- Loaded Hash Browns (£10)
- Loaded Shack
- Loaded Spuds Chips Wedges (£10)
- Lovin’ The Oven (K)
- Mandala Himalayan Dumplings (£10)
- Mario’s Chicken and Fries
- Mexican
- Mexitaco (£10)
- Mr Churros
- Nugs (£10)
- New York Fries (£10)
- Noble’s Kitchen
- Noodle City (£10)
- Noodle King (£10)
- Oats My Goodness
- Ohala Gourmet Loaded Fries
- Oink BBQ
- One Pan Noodles (£10)
- Paella (£10)
- Persian Delights
- Phat Khao
- Pho Nation
- Pizza Pasta (£10)
- Pizzatopia
- Pizzeria - Fries Fries Fries (£10)
- Redheads Mac N Cheese
- Risotti and Arancini (£10)
- Rosto Steak Frites
- Salt and Chilli Chicken (£10)
- Senor Churro
- Smokehouse
- Supermacs (£10)
- Taiga Burger Kitchen Ltd
- Taiga Mexican
- Teabag Chihuahua’s Streetfood Mexican (£10)
- That’s Nacho Burrito (K)
- The Alpine Pizza Co
- The Garden Restaurants (£10)
- The Greek
- The Mac Shac
- The Real Banger Co (£10)
- The Roaming Rotisserie (£10)
- The Rock ‘n’ Roll Toastie (£10)
- The Tasty Shack (£10)
- Tikka Wrap
- Toastie (£10)
- Tori and Ben’s Kitchen
- Vegan and Vegetarian (£10)
- Veggie Republic (£10)
- Voodoo Rays (£10)
- Wildfire - Burgers and Breakfast (£10)
- Wing Theory (£10)
- Wings and Fries
- Wok Boy (K)
- Wok Plant - Vegan
- Woodwards Farm Burger Shack
- Wraps and Baps
- Yay Churros
- Yellow Bus Burgers (£10)
Drink
- Canny Coffees (K)
- Carnival Coffee (£10)
- Cloud Nine Coffee
- Coffee and Brunch Baps
- Dark Arts Coffee
- Espresso Coffee House
- Grind and Griddle
- Guicha Coffee Bus (£10)
- Hunkydory Coffee
- Monkswood Coffee
- Pantha Coffee (K)
- Quenchers
- Routes Coffee
- The Fruit Cup
- The Roasted Martini Vintage Coffee
Bars
- General Bars (1,2,3,4)
- Beer Hall
- Caffe Lambro Cocktails
- District X Pub
- Guest Bar
- Hair Of The Dog
- No And Low Bar
- Rocktail Cocktail
- Spirit Bar
- The Gooseneck Inn
- The Iron Harp
- The Merican Axe
- VIP Nation Bar
