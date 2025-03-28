Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The group last performed in the United Kingdom as part of Robert Smith’s Meltdown festival

Shoegaze giants My Bloody Valentine have announced their first UK tour in a decade.

The Only Shallow group are set for dates in London, Glasgow and Manchester.

Here’s when you can get tickets to attend this much anticipated concert tour.

Nostalgia continues to permeate 2025 with the announcement that for the first time in over a decade, vaunted shoegaze act My Bloody Valentine are touring the United Kingdom.

Not many more details were provided by Live Nation upon the announcement of the tour earlier this morning, asides from venues and dates - with the band performing three shows, heading to Manchester, London and Glasgow.

My Bloody Valentine are set for three shows to take place in the UK in late 2025. | Getty Images

The last time that My Bloody Valentine played in the UK was part of the Robert Smith curated Meltdown Festival back in 2018; however the group also announced that they would be performing in Dublin on November 22 2025 at the 3Arena.

The group were part of “the scene that celebrates itself” movement and are considered one of the pioneering shoegaze acts in the genre, alongside the likes of Slowdive and Ride.

Where are My Bloody Valentine touring in the UK in 2025?

My Bloody Valentine have so far confirmed the following dates at the following locations:

When can I get tickets to see My Bloody Valentine touring in the UK in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Pre-sales for those who have access to Metropolis Music, Live Nation and Spotify pre-sales will take place from April 3 2025 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster UK on April 4 2025 from 10am GMT.

Are you set to go see My Bloody Valentine when they perform in the United Kingdom this year? Let us know your thoughts on this gig announcement by leaving a comment down below.