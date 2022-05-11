Historic Berkswell Windmill near Kenilworth will be opening its doors this weekend - with a jazz and swing band performance

The historic Berkswell Windmill opens its doors to the public this weekend - with a jazz and swing band performance.

The University of the Third Age (U3A) Big Jazz and Swing Band will be performing between 12.45 and 1.45 pm on the open day, which takes place on Saturday May 14, 12-4pm.

Entry including a free guided tour is £5 adults and £4 retired people. Free entry for children under 12.

A spokesperson for the Grade II * Listed windmill said: "There will be lots to see and do including the Coventry and Warwickshire Spinners and Weavers demonstrating the ancient craft of spinning and weaving with sheep’s wool along with a plant stall."

"John, David and Yvonne will tell you all about the history of this Warwickshire tower mill that was built in 1826, on the site of a post mill (wooden mill).”