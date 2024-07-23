Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world of music, arts and dance come together this week for WOMAD 2024. 🥁

WOMAD 2024 returns to the United Kingdom this week (July 25 2024.)

Among the celebrated names performing include Young Fathers, Alison Goldfrapp and Gogol Bordello.

Ahead of the gates opening at Charlton Park, the stage and set times have been announced across all the stages.

We take a look at the music selection at this year’s festival and any inevitable set clashes.

The world is brought together through music - that is one of the aims of WOMAD, with the festival kicking off later this week at Charlton Park, Malmesbury.

Founded in 1980 by English musician Peter Gabriel along with Thomas Brooman and Bob Hooton from the Bristol-based band The Pop Group, the idea was to create a festival that would bring together artists from diverse musical traditions from around the world.

WOMAD began to expand internationally during the late 1980s and 1990s. Festivals were held in various countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Spain, and Italy, and while the festival’s ethos remained focused on showcasing the rich diversity of global music, arts, and dance it also began to incorporate educational workshops and other cultural activities.

What musical acts are performing at WOMAD 2024?

(Inset) Young Fathers, Alison Goldfrapp and Gogol Bordello are just some of the names performing at WOMAD 2024, kicking off at Charlton Park this week (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Some of the acts performing will also have a British Sign Language interpreter on hand - those performances have been highlighted for your convenience also.

Stage times for WOMAD 2024

Thursday July 25 2024

Open Air Stage

19:00 - 20:00: Malmesbury School Project with Bloco B

21:00 - 22:15: Alboroise

Molly’s Bar

19:30 - 20:30: Joicey Collective

20:30 - 21:30: GS Collective

21:30 - 22:30: Joicey Collective

22:30 - 00:00: Molly’s Party Band

00:00 - 2:00: DJ Lils

Soundscape Stage

20:00 - 21:00: London Afrobeat Collective (BSL)

Disco Bear

21:00 - 23:30: Monobrow (DJ Set)

Friday July 26 2024:

Open Air Stage

Kayus Bankole of Young Fathers performs onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) | Getty Images for Coachella

13:00 - 14:00: New Regency Orchestra

15:00 - 16:00: The Zawose Queens

17:00 - 18:00: Qawwali Flamenco

19:00 - 20:15: Amadou and Mariam

21:30 - 23:00: Young Fathers (BSL)

Slam Tent

14:00 - 15:00: Ars Nova Napoli

16:00 - 17:00: Tank and The Bangas (BSL)

18:00 - 19:00: Kumbia Boruka

20:15: - 21:30: DAM

23:00 - 00:00: John Metcalfe

Charlie Gillett Stage

14:00: Flamingods

16:00 - 17:00: LINA_

18:00 - 19:00: Sangjaru

20:15 - 21:15: Gnawa Blues All Stars

23:00 - 00:00: Yungchen Lhamo

Soundscape Stage

15:00 - 16:00: Kaidi Akinnibi

17:00 - 18:00: Defmaa Maadef

19:00 - 20:15: Levitation Orchestra

21:30 - 22:45: Romare

00:00 - 02:00: DJ Paulette

Ecotricity Stage

15:00: Hirahi Afonso

17:00 - 18:00: Noriko Tadano

19:00 - 20:00: Duo Ruut

21:00 - 22:00: Gonora Sounds

23:00 - 00:00: Soema Montenegro

Molly’s Bar

16:30: - 17:45: Jack Baldus

17:45 - 19:00: Bandeoke

19:30 - 20:30: The Great Malarkey

21:30 - 22:15: Moonchild Sanelly

22:15 - 23:15: Joicey Collective

23:15 - 00:30: Dr Meaker

00:30 - 02:00: WBBL

02:00 - 04:00: Fizzie Gillespie

Disco Bear

20:15 - 21:30: Dub Boy and Joney Wales (DJ Set)

20:45 - 00:00: John Stapleton (DJ Set)

Saturday July 27 2024

Eugene Hutz of Gogol Bordello performs on stage during the "Colours of Ostrava" music festival in Ostrava on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Open Air Stage

13:00 - 14:00: London Bulgarian Choir

15:00 - 16:00: Saigon Soul Revival

17:00 - 18:00: Ghana Special - Pat Thomas, Kwashibu Area Band, Charles Amoah and K.O.G

19:00 - 20:15: Bala Desejo

21:30 - 23:00: Gogol Bordello

Slam Tent

14:00 - 15:00: Seckou Keita - Homeland Band

16:00 - 17:00: Brittany Davis (BSL)

18:00 - 19:00: Asmaa Hamzaoui and Bnat Timbouktou

20:15 - 21:30: Alison Goldfrapp

23:00 - 00:00: Faiz Ali Faiz

Charlie Gillett Stage

14:00 - 15:00: Genticorum

16:00 - 17:00: Sauljajui

18:00 - 19:00: Cerys Hafana

20:15 - 21:15: Nana Benz du Togo

23:00 - 00:00: Tarta Relena

Soundscape Stage

15:00 - 16:00: Daniel Inzani

17:00 - 18:00: Deerhoof

19:00 - 20:00: Emel

21:30 - 22:45: TC & the Groove Family (BSL)

00:00 - 02:00: O.B.F featuring JMan

Ecotricity Stage

15:15 - 16:00: Tiempo Al Tiempo

17:00 - 18:00: Justin Adams and Mohamed Errebbaa

19:00 - 20:00: Laura Misch (BSL)

21:00 - 22:00: O.

23:00 - 00:00: Two Canoes

Molly’s Bar

16:30 - 18:00: Kings of Ping

18:00 - 19:00: Jack Baldus

19:00 - 20:00: The Hawds

20:00 - 21:00: Joicey Collective

21:00 - 22:15: Sheelanagig

22:15 - 23:15: Joicey Collective

23:15 - 00:30: The Allergies

00:30 - 02:00: Demo Mode

02:00 - 04:00: Mista Trick (DJ Set)

Disco Bear

22:45 - 00:00: Dub Boy and Jonesy Wales (DJ Set)

Sunday July 28 2024

Open Air Stage

Sampa the Great performs on the Gobi stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella) | Getty Images for Coachella

13:00 - 14:00: Mangrove Steelband

15:00 - 16:00: The 79rs Gang

17:00 - 18:00: WITCH

19:30 - 20:30: Sampa The Great (BSL)

21:45 - 23:00: Baaba Maal

Slam Tent

14:00 - 15:00: Bixiga 70

16:00 - 17:00: Gangar

18:15 - 19:15: Orange Blossom

20:30 - 21:45: “4132314” (Tarta Relena - Cocanha - Los Sara Fontan)

23:00 - 00:00; Leyla McCalla

Charlie Gillett Stage

14:00 - 15:00: Pankisi Ensemble

16:00 - 17:00: Anuradha Pal with Kedia Bandhu

18:30 - 19:30: Hack-Poets Guild (BSL)

20:45 - 21:45: Ndox Electrique

Soundscape Stage

13:00 - 14:00: The Breath (BSL)

15:00 - 16:00: t l k

17:00 - 18:00: Sid Sriram

19:30 - 20:30: Mesitzo

21:45 - 23:00: Skarra Mucci

23:30 - 01:00: Jason Singh (DJ Set)

Ecotricity Stage

15:00 - 16:00: Enji

17:00 - 18:00: Bhutan Balladeers

19:15 - 20:15: iLe

21:15 - 22:15: Islandman

23:00 - 00:00: Tamsin Elliott and Tarek Elazhary

Molly’s Bar

19:00 - 20:00: Joicey Collective

20:00 - 22:00: Old Time Sailors

22:00 - 23:00: Joicey Collective

23:00 - 00:30: HENGE

00:30 - 02:00: Maria Turme

Disco Bear

20:30 - 21:45: John Stapleton (DJ Set)

23:00 - 00:00: Monobrow (DJ Set)

