Funding received to hold Big Birthday Weekender at Creative Quarter

FarGo Village has been given funding from Arts Council England to host creative activities as part of its tenth birthday celebrations.

Coventry’s vibrant Creative Quarter is planning a Big Birthday Weekender to mark its tenth anniversary after receiving funding through Arts Council England’s National Lottery Project Grants.

Arts Council England has awarded FarGo Village funding for an exciting programme of creative activities, which will culminate in two days of community celebrations on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

FarGo Village in Far Gosford Street has been the home for a diverse mix of creative independent businesses since it first opened ten years ago and it has grown over the years to include The Box, a 500-capacity music, conference and events venue.

FarGo Village in Coventry

The funding from Arts Council England will cover a curated programme of arts, music and performances including family fun, sensory play for children, street artists, food and music to appeal to residents throughout the city and beyond.

On September 28, there will be a full programme of live music from local and up-and-coming artists featuring classic tunes followed by a more relaxed feel with jazz and folk musicians the following day. There will also be gigs in The Box during the evenings on September 27 and 29.

Now that the funding has been secured, the schedule and programme will be finalised and launched later this summer.

The whole weekend is free so that everyone can attend, but there will be a small charge for the September 27 and 29 gigs when all proceeds will be donated to FarGo Village’s charity partner Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.

In addition, there will be a programme of art workshops through the summer holidays for children and young people to make decorations that will be displayed throughout the weekend.

Holly Hewitt, Manager at FarGo Village which was created by regeneration specialists Complex Development Projects (CDP), said the Big Birthday Weekender promised to be a memorable occasion.

She said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from Arts Council England which will allow our team to curate a community festival that represents the inclusiveness of our city and attract diverse audiences.

“It will be a perfect way to celebrate 10 years of FarGo Village and the events will underline everything that we represent including independence and creativity.

“The activities will give people of all ages the opportunity to attend the Big Birthday Weekender and have a go at a new activity for free or at a low cost.

“I’m sure it will be a weekend to remember and we are looking forward to sharing more details when the programme is finalised. We are expecting a few special guests to join us so please keep checking our social media platforms!”

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England, said: “We’re delighted to award Coventry’s FarGo Village funding through Arts Council England’s National Lottery Project Grants, to help them mark their 10th birthday with a vibrant programme of creative activities for all to enjoy.

“From pop-up spaces for local artists, to live music, street theatre and creative workshops for young people, there’ll be lots of opportunities for people from all backgrounds to come together, have fun and celebrate this important cultural landmark for the city.”