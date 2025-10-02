Local Yoga Studio offering free Hot Yoga

Experience the magic of the pod for yourself

Hotpod Yoga Leamington Spa is hosting an open day on Sunday 12th October with free classes exclusively for new customers. .

Yoga can help with improving physical and mental health and we want as many people to come down and try it. There are two free classes to choose from that day, plus there'll be goodie bags for all those who attend. Expect a warm welcome, to meet like minded people, and to leave with a big smile

Located on Tancred Close off Queensway (just behind PureGym), Hotpod Yoga - whose renowned method turns the dial up on a typical yoga class, deepening the physical effects - will be offering first-time visitors free classes and the chance to experience the feel-good power of yoga first-hand.

Hotpod Yoga studio owner and teacher Stacey, said:“Autumn is a natural point in the year where people look to reset routines after their summer holidays. At Hotpod Yoga Leamington Spa, our mission is to inspire people to feel great through the power of yoga and this open day is intended to give more people the opportunity to take advantage of our unique approach."

There's nothing quite like the warm embrace of the pod

“A Hotpod Yoga class is a one-of-a-kind experience that caters to all levels. It’s an immersive, multi-sensory experience that feels a million miles from the everyday. Glowing lights, rhythmic beats, aromatic scents, all wrapped up in a comfortable 37 degree heat.”

The open day will be on Sunday 12th October and classes will be held at 11am and 1pm.

To book, simply purchase an open day pass for a £2 refundable deposit from the website and use it to book onto an open day class here

Please note, this will be limited to new customers to Hotpod Yoga only, as the aim is to get as many new people as possible to try yoga and feel its benefits.