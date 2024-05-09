Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular Warwickshire-based magician Angus Baskerville has been making waves showcasing his magic prowess and motivational speaking with a number of notable performances in 2023, and is preparing to take his one-man show to Edinburgh Fringe in August 2024. Now he is bringing his new show to Stratford-on-Avon with a one-night-only performance on 1st June!

Angus has been a full-time professional magician for little over 18 months, but his journey into a magic career dates back to his teenage years, when he found himself struggling socially and at school due to his undiagnosed Aspergers and ADHD. Mastering magic has given him a focus, increased his self esteem, and now a source of income.

Angus’s act has wowed audiences at Autism’s Got Talent, and gained regional recognition when he featured on ITV Central News in March of last year. Since then, he has been on a remarkable journey, headlining his one-man show at the Ventnor Fringe Festival and more locally achieving sell-out nights of his own show, most recently wowing his audience in Kenilworth .

In February this year he appeared alongside local legend hypnotist Poldark in a one-off charity event at Rugby’s Benn Hall. Baskerville's success reflects not only his magical talents but also his commitment to using his platform to increase awareness about living with Autism. Looking ahead, he aspires to share his captivating shows and talks with audiences around the world. One of his dreams is to work in the Cruise industry, and see the world while meeting new audiences on board.

Having visited Edinburgh Fringe for the first time in 2023, Angus now has a month-long run of shows on the Royal Mile, with his performance ‘Naughty or Neurodiverse? I’m a Mentalist’ this August and he will also be premiering this show at the week-long Ventnor Fringe Festival on the Isle of Wight in July. It’s a big year for him and he is excited to see where it takes him!