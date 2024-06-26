“Navigating Margaret” - a unique approach to boosting dementia awareness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Free Event Offers Glimpse into Inspiring New Play and Practical Dementia Education

Midlands based charity Arts Uplift is thrilled to announce Navigating Margaret 2024 Rehearsed Readings, a summer initiative funded by Arts Council England and the Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Fund. This exciting project will see the development of a brand-new dementia awareness play, "Navigating Margaret," ahead of a full-scale tour in Autumn 2025.

A Story of Resilience and Awareness

"Navigating Margaret" is a powerful and moving theatrical production inspired by real-life experiences. Based on stories gathered from Arts Uplift's successful Suitcase Stories project, the play delves into the journey of a Worcestershire woman living with Alzheimer's dementia, exploring its impact on both her and her family.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

The story unfolds uniquely, weaving together Margaret's remarkable past as one of Worcestershire's first female pilots with her present-day struggles. With a touch of fairy-tale magic, the play uses text, movement, and music to create a captivating blend of realism and abstraction. Four talented actors will bring the story to life, raising crucial awareness about dementia, a condition affecting 1 in 14 adults over 65.

Jenny Davis Executive Director of Arts Uplift says “We are thrilled to be bringing this rehearsed reading of the play to Coventry and Warwickshire after such an overwhelmingly wonderful response to the play last time in Malvern and with an addition this time of some informative dementia awareness training. We are bringing some new actors into the company which is exciting and they have a challenge ahead of them playing multiple characters. We look forward to hearing people’s feedback and weaving this into the next stage."

Be Part of the Development Process!

Join Arts Uplift for the Navigating Margaret 2024 Rehearsed Readings taking place at 11am on 12th July at St Peter’s Apostle Church, Leamington Spa (a BSL performance), 15th July at St Paul’s Church, Foleshill, Coventry and 18th July at Griff and Coton Sports & Miners Welfare, Nuneaton.

These free rehearsed readings offer a unique opportunity to experience the play in its early stages. Four actors will perform a script-in-hand version with props, costumes, and music. Your feedback is invaluable! Following the reading, there will be a 30-minute session to share your thoughts and help shape the final production.

Arts Uplift is also looking for an Assistant Director to help shape the show. This is an exciting opportunity for a student or someone in their early career who could shadow international theatre director Helen Tennison. Rehearsals start on 28 June at St Peter's Apostle Church in Leamington Spa. Apply today by visiting artsuplift.co.uk/navigating-margaret-the-tour/

Deepen Your Understanding with Interactive Training

Following the morning session, Arts Uplift invites you to an optional dementia awareness training workshop from 2.30 to 4.30pm. This free, two-hour interactive session is inspired by forum theatre practices, where audience participation actively influences the performance. Through excerpts from the show, discussions, and engaging activities, the workshop will provide practical tools and a deeper understanding of Alzheimer's and dementia care.

The training is perfect for:

Carers and loved ones of people living with dementia

Care staff

Individuals interested in learning more about dementia

People with early-stage dementia seeking an interactive learning experience

The rehearsed reading is two hours long with an intermission and feedback session. All venues are fully accessible.

Space for the dementia awareness training is limited to 3 participants per session. To book your spot or inquire about larger group bookings, please contact [email protected].

Don't miss this chance to be part of a vital conversation and witness the development of a powerful new play!

For more information and booking, visit: www.artsuplift.co.uk/navigating-margaret-the-tour/