Hundreds of performers bring paw-some musical to life in vibrant Rugby youth production

A vibrant musical featuring 200 young performers is taking place in Rugby this weekend.

The stage at Avon Valley School Theatre in Rugby will be transformed into a magical, moonlit junkyard as ASH Stage Productions presents the timeless Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, CATS the Musical – Young Actors Edition.

Four performances will be held from Saturday, July 19 – Sunday, July 20.

Produced by Adam and Sam Holst, the visionary directors behind ASH Stage Productions, and choreographed by Laila Cosgrove, the production is both a testament to the enduring magic of musical theatre and a showcase of the next generation of rising stars.

Audiences will be treated to powerful renditions of show-stopping numbers, such as the toe-tapping Jellicle Ball, the Magical Mister Mistoffelees and the legendary ballad Memory, in a vibrant and emotional celebration of youth, talent, and transformation.

Adam and Sam, company co-founder and directors said: “This show is more than just a performance, it’s a celebration of everything ASH Stage Productions stands for, every single student in this production has poured their heart and soul into the work.

"For many of them, this is their first big stage experience, and the bravery, passion, and camaraderie they’ve shown throughout the rehearsal process has been truly inspiring. We’ve seen shy children find their voice, friendships form across age groups, and confidence bloom in the most amazing ways. That’s what theatre is all about, not just the spotlight, but the journey. We are so proud to provide a space where young people can thrive, feel seen, and be celebrated for who they are.”

ASH Stage Productions is one of the region’s fastest growing and most successful, award winning youth theatre companies, renowned for its inclusive, high-quality musical theatre training for children and teens aged 3 to 19. With a strong commitment to nurturing confidence, promoting mental health, and celebrating diversity, the company is proud to welcome performers of all abilities and backgrounds, including those with additional needs.

Tickets for this weekend's production of CATS are now on sale. Book tickets or claim your free trial class for September at: www.ashstageproductions.co.uk, and follow ASH Stage Productions on social media.