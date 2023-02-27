Rugby Theatre’s summer youth project is getting in gear for a production of Grease – but anyone who missed the auditions at the start of half-term has an extra chance to get involved this weekend.

The production is open to budding actors, singers and dancers aged between 10 and 21 and they will put together a high-quality show after just ten days of rehearsals.

Youth project organiser Phil Kettle said: “Grease will be Rugby Theatre’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John, an iconic leading lady who sadly died last year, leaving memories of a wonderful performance in songs such as Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re The One That I Want.

“Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of this legendary musical.”

Summer youth project on stage in 2019 with The Addams Family. Photo: Martin Pulley.

The youth project runs from July 29 to August 13, with final auditions at 10am this Sunday, March 5.

Young people interested in helping backstage are also welcome.

