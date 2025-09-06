Whitnash Residents Association surgery

By Stephen McFadden
Contributor
Published 6th Sep 2025, 21:27 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 10:44 BST
YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.placeholder image
YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.
Whitnash Residents Association Councillors will be holding a surgery in the Bernard Kirton Room, at the Whitnash Civic Centre and Library, Acre Close, Whitnash, on Saturday 13th September, from 11am till 12 noon.

While the Councillors have residents contact them by email or phone on a range of Issues, some residents might feel more comfortable speaking directly to a Councillor in person.

Whitnash Civic Centre and Library, Acre Close, Whitnash, on Saturday 13th September, from 11am till 12 noon.

Councillor Judith Falp

Secretary

Whitnash Residents Association

Related topics:Councillors
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice