Whitnash Residents Association surgery

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

Whitnash Residents Association Councillors will be holding a surgery in the Bernard Kirton Room, at the Whitnash Civic Centre and Library, Acre Close, Whitnash, on Saturday 13th September, from 11am till 12 noon.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Councillors have residents contact them by email or phone on a range of Issues, some residents might feel more comfortable speaking directly to a Councillor in person.

Whitnash Civic Centre and Library, Acre Close, Whitnash, on Saturday 13th September, from 11am till 12 noon.

Councillor Judith Falp

Secretary

Whitnash Residents Association