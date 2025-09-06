Whitnash Residents Association surgery
Whitnash Residents Association Councillors will be holding a surgery in the Bernard Kirton Room, at the Whitnash Civic Centre and Library, Acre Close, Whitnash, on Saturday 13th September, from 11am till 12 noon.
While the Councillors have residents contact them by email or phone on a range of Issues, some residents might feel more comfortable speaking directly to a Councillor in person.
Councillor Judith Falp
Secretary
Whitnash Residents Association