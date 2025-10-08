Fieldfisher welcomes real estate partner Rebecca Maxwell to its Birmingham office

European law firm Fieldfisher has appointed Rebecca Maxwell as a partner in its Real Estate practice, effective 1 October 2025. She joins from Bexley Beaumont and will be based in the Birmingham office.

With over two decades of experience, Rebecca brings deep expertise across commercial property, with a particular focus on the logistics sector. She has advised institutional landlords and corporate occupiers on acquisitions, developments, and leasing of industrial and distribution assets, helping clients respond to evolving supply chain demands.

Rebecca is highly regarded for her strategic insight into market trends such as e-commerce and last-mile delivery; she has the ability to translate these into actionable property strategies. Her collaborative approach and strong client relationships have made her a trusted advisor to both high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Ranjit Dhindsa, Birmingham Office Leader and Head of Employment, Pensions, Immigration and Compliance, said: "Rebecca’s arrival marks another important step in the expansion of our Birmingham offering. Her sector expertise and collaborative style are a perfect fit for our team and will support us in providing exceptional business transformation services to our clients. We’re thrilled to welcome her and look forward to the impact she’ll make."

Rebecca Maxwell added: “Fieldfisher’s entrepreneurial culture and commitment to excellence make it an exciting place to continue my practice. I look forward to working with colleagues across the firm to support our clients and contribute to the growth of the Birmingham office."

Rebecca joins a host of other recent partner recruits to Fieldfisher’s Birmingham office, reflecting the firm’s continued investment in the region. These include Mandy Luckman (Personal Injury and Medical Negligence), Victoria Bentley (Intellectual Property), Darren Kenny (Dispute Resolution), and Tom Rush (Corporate). Together, they represent a significant strengthening of Fieldfisher’s multidisciplinary capabilities in Birmingham, supporting the firm’s strategy to deliver top-tier legal services across key sectors.

Rebecca joins Fieldfisher’s full-service Real Estate team, known for advising on complex, high-value transactions across development, investment, finance, and infrastructure. The team supports a broad client base and is especially strong in alternative asset classes like industrials, healthcare, and hospitality. With hubs across key European cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Barcelona, Dublin, Hamburg, Madrid and Paris, it delivers integrated, strategic advice in collaboration with Corporate, Finance, and Tax teams.