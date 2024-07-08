Homelessness organisation Derventio Housing Trust moves to new Warwick office amid soaring demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning housing trust providing accommodation for people otherwise at risk of homelessness is expanding into new office space this July after seeing a rise in demand in Warwickshire.

Derventio Housing Trust, which provides single bed-space accommodation across five UK counties, launched in Warwickshire in 2021 and since then has seen an increase in need for its services.

Over the space of three years, the housing trust has grown from providing accommodation for five people to 73 in Warwickshire, with many more people in the region losing their homes amid spiralling costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Increase in demand has meant Derventio has outgrown its Warwick base and is expanding into larger offices on Charles Court, as well as recruiting for a new housing and support officer so it can carry on helping people who have no home.

Ben Ludford from Derventio Housing Trust

Government figures released in 2023 showed that nationally, rough sleeping increased by 24 per cent in one year – and had grown by 74% since 2010.

But in Coventry and Warwickshire, rough sleeping rose by a huge 106% in one year. The ‘hidden homeless’ also include those who end up ‘sofa surfing’ in the houses of family and friends because they have no real home of their own.

Penny Wiltshire, funding and development manager for Derventio Housing Trust, said: “Places like Warwick and Stratford in this beautiful county of Warwickshire may seem very affluent, and full of tourists coming to admire all the lovely attractions we have on our doorstep. But the reality is that there are lots of people here who are really struggling and unable to keep hold of their homes. We’ve seen a big increase in demand for our services at Derventio Housing Trust which is why our Warwick team is moving to bigger offices on Charles Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted with our new office space but it’s also troubling that the underlying reason is that so many people are going through tough times in Warwickshire which is why they come to us for help. Some Derventio Housing Trust residents have been brilliant in helping us move into our new offices and we aim to be able to help many more people by expanding our team.”

Derventio Housing Trust annually provides accommodation to more than 1,200 people in Derbyshire, Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and Wiltshire. As well as supplying housing, the trust’s dedicated housing and support officers help residents in getting their lives back on track, by providing signposting to mental health support as well as drug and alcohol use services, along with helping with access to a GP, filling out forms, and being a listening ear.

In Warwickshire, Derventio Housing Trust residents have been benefiting from weekly equine therapy sessions. These involve residents interacting with horses, who are renowned for the way they pick up on human tension and can have a profound impact on people who are struggling with issues such as poor mental health.

At Christmas time, residents of Derventio Housing Trust in Warwickshire were given festive hampers, gifts and cards given by employees of Stratford-based insurer NFU Mutual, as well as staff from Warwickshire & Solihull Community & Voluntary Action, while at Easter time employees at NFU Mutual once again showed their generosity by donating chocolate eggs for every Derventio resident.