Horsing around at Princethorpe College for two days of free family fun

There will be plenty of horsing around at a unique two-day equestrian event in Princethorpe.

Taking place at Princethorpe College, the event is a chance to watch more than 200 competitors from school and riding clubs across the UK take part in disciplines including dressage, show-jumping and steeplechase.

The National Schools and Riding Clubs Two-Day Event is being held over Bank Holiday weekend from May 27 – May 28.

The Two-Day Event will draw hundreds of people to Princethorpe and is free to attend.

The free-to-attend event is set to welcome a bumper crowd this year with a new spectators’ area introduced next to the course’s water complex, offering a view of the riders as they head out up the course and return back down the hill towards home through the water fence.

Hosted by sponsors Newton LDP, the spectators’ area will include a marquee offering drinks, alongside plenty of room for visitors to bring their own picnics. Also on site will be Alan’s ICES ice cream van and food and drink will be available from Farriers Fayre – a Rugby-based

food-trailer offering burgers and hot dogs.

The event is the only one of its kind in the UK and is supported by local firms Newton LDP and The Wigley Group as joint sponsors.

Bud Jackson, chair of organisers Stoneleigh Riding Club, said: “We’re really excited for this year’s event which has so much more on offer with food and drink alongside the new spectators’ area and a new 70cm class to open it up to a wider field of competitors.

“It’s always a fantastic occasion in the equestrian calendar and attracts a high standard of entrants, so we are looking forward to what should be a great weekend and are really thankful to both Newton LDP and The Wigley Group for their support to this local event once again.”

The event is hosted at Princethorpe College, Leamington Road, with people arriving via satnav encouraged to use the postcode CV23 9PY.