New restaurant set to open at Warwick Arts Centre

A computer generated image of the new Benugo Bar and Kitchen.

A new restaurant is set to open at Warwick Arts Centre.

Benugo Bar and Kitchen will be opening its doors on Monday March 7.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arts venue began to reopen for events in October 2021 after the largest transformation in its history 48-year history.

A computer generated image of the new Benugo Bar and Kitchen.

Following the opening of three new cinema screens and January’s Mead Gallery relaunch, the arrival of a vibrant new cafe bar and restaurant completes the final phase of the four-year redevelopment project.

Situated in the building’s new foyer, Benugo will open daily from 9am-11pm, serving coffee, pastries and food. It will be offering pizzas to eat in or takeout.

Benugo will also be running the theatre bar.

Warwick Arts Centre director, Doreen Forster, said: "We're so looking forward to welcoming Benugo Bar and Kitchen into Warwick Arts Centre - it's the perfect place to enjoy a meal before, or after, a performance, as well as being a destination in itself, perfect for meeting up with friends or family.

Ben Warner, Benugo founder, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with the prestigious Warwick Arts Centre and look forward to welcoming our new friends to this beautiful space from March 7.”