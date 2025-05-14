Safety inspections planned for Great Central Way bridges in Rugby

Preparations for routine safety inspections of railway bridges over the Great Central Way start next week.

Inspections have been scheduled for the Newton Lane Bridge, near the Newton Five Arches picnic space, the Newton Farm Track Bridge and the bridge abutment on Staveley Way, Brownsover.

Ecological assessments have been carried out at all three sites to ensure the work has no impact on nesting birds and other wildlife, ahead of vegetation clearance scheduled to start on Monday.

The inspections of all three bridges look set to take place during June and July, with security fencing erected to ensure pedestrian access to the Great Central Way can be maintained during the work.

Newton Farm track bridge.

A spokesperson for Rugby Borough Council said: "We operate a cyclical inspection and maintenance programme for the railway bridges over the Great Central Way in the borough, which were built around 125 years ago.

"While we aim to keep disruption at a minimum during the safety inspections, we ask for the public's patience and understanding while this important work takes place."