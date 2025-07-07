Silver Awards announced for support to Armed Forces community

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association (RFCA) are very pleased to announce that 36 organisations in their region are confirmed as Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award winners for 2025. This brings the total of ERS Silver holders, in the region, to 174.

This Ministry of Defence award recognises companies for their support to the Armed Forces community, including Reservists, Veterans, spouses, Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers and Cadets. To qualify for the Silver Award organisations must demonstrate a number of positive measures and policies that actively support members of the Armed Forces community and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

West Midland RFCA would like to congratulate all of their 2025 winners (listed below). The organisations cover all of the regions counties and come from a wide range of sectors including construction, local government, education, energy and more.

Herefordshire: St Michael's Hospice (incorporating The Freda Pearce Foundation).

Shropshire: Carrier Group, Castle Country Club, Genren UK Limited, Independent Schools' Bursars Association, Mauriteft Consulting Ltd, R1 Construction Limited, Shrewsbury Town Football Club & Shrewsbury Town Foundation, Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council.

Staffordshire: Alton Towers Resort, Carnell Support Services Limited, Community Foundation for Staffordshire & Shropshire, Ford Mainwaring Limited, Shepherd PR Limited, Witron On Site Services.

Warwickshire: E-PPL Ltd, Jones Site Services & Installations Limited, KSB Recruitment Consultants Limited, National Energy System Operator, National Gas Transmission Plc, Rugby Borough Council, SAS Managed Services Ltd, Stratford-on-Avon District Council, The Camping and Caravanning Club, VINCI Energies UK Holding Ltd.

West Midlands: Birmingham Newman University, Eurofins, Event Pro Security Management Ltd, FRFA First Response First Aid Ltd, IMI Truflo Marine Ltd, Short Heath Lest We Forget Community Interest Company, Tarmac Limited, Training Personified, Wireless Infrastructure Group.

Worcestershire: DRP Holdings Limited, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.

Darren Knight, one of the Defence Relationship Managers for West Midland RFCA commented on the announcement:

‘’The MoD’s Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award recognises business and organisations who have shown exceptional support to the Armed Forces community, including Reservists, Cadets, Veterans and military families. Being awarded the Silver Award acknowledges that the recipients have gone above and beyond their Armed Forces Covenant pledges and have promoted Defence values. Many congratulations to our winners and we look forward to celebrating with them in September, at the National Memorial Arboretum.’’

The ERS was launched to recognise and reward employers who support Defence and inspire others to do the same. To find out more about the ERS and Armed Forces Covenant visit https://www.wmrfca.org/employers