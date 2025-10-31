Warwickshire land and property investment firm receives coveted award

Danny Leitch (Partnerships Director, Wigley Investment Holdings), James Ellerington (Senior Executive Director, Wigley Investment Holdings) Tristram Kirkwood OBE ADC (Navigational Regional Commander for Wales, the West of England and the Channel Islands, Royal Navy).

An army veteran who moved to a Warwickshire-based land and property investment firm after 30 years of military experience has praised the business after it received a coveted award recognising its commitment to the armed forces.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigley Investment Holdings has been awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme’s (ERS) Gold Award by the Ministry of Defence for its continued support of the armed forces through its employment practices and charitable work.

The Gold Award has very strict criteria, with recipients having to show clear commitment towards the recruitment of veterans, supporting their families, and more, all while having earned Bronze and Silver awards previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigley’s Partnerships Director Danny Leitch, a former Major in the Parachute Regiment, was officially presented the accolade at an official ceremony held earlier this month.

Danny, who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Northern Ireland, was proud to be part of a company that placed such high stock in supporting the British armed forces.

He said: “One thing that all veterans will tell you is that there’s a true sense of belonging in the military – and that’s what many are looking for when they head back to life as a civilian.

“I had met Wigley previously through their work with the Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces Charity, and I felt they aligned with those values when a chance came up to work for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And since joining, it is clear they practice what they preach. Wigley’s support of military charities and organisations is the more overt way of championing the armed forces – they regularly fundraise and support Midlands reserve and cadet forces – but it’s the things behind the scenes that I am so proud of.

“It’s the fact that they will actively consider a soldier’s CV if a job comes up, and also help families related to those who are serving if they have gaps in employment due to the upheaval that can bring.

“Usually, it’s the big companies that win the Gold Award, so for a smaller company like Wigley to earn it is particularly special.

“I’m proud to be working for such a company, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help Wigley champion the armed forces in the years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigley Investment Holdings has long supported the military, and first formalised that support in 2021 when it signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

Since then, it earned the Bronze and Silver versions of the Defence ERS Award from the MoD, before earning Gold.

James Ellerington, Senior Executive Director at Wigley Investment Holdings, said: “To have been awarded the Defence ERS Gold Award is a real honour, and highlights the extensive work we do to support the armed forces.

“There was no better person to collect the award than Danny. He understands more than most the reasons why it is so important to give our veterans and their families the support they need.

“It was a truly special night for Wigley Investment Holdings, and we know Danny will play a key role in ensuring we live up to the values of the Gold Award.”