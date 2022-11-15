Well known town guide Keith gets another term as president for Rugby Rotary

“My first term during covid 2020/21 was not what is should have been due to the pandemic, so another year was agreed”

Keith Ward.

Well known Rugby town guide Keith Ward has been given another term as president for the Rotary Club.

Keith, who is the son of Tom Ward who founded Rugby Theatre and started Rugby Apprentices Rag carnival back in the 1930s, said he was ‘honoured’ to take on the role in 2020.

He said: “My first term during covid 2020/21 was not what is should have been due to the pandemic, so another year was agreed and covers the club’s centenary year and forthcoming Charter Night at the Masonic Hall in Rugby in December.”