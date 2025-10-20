"With a Revel yell, we cried, ‘more, more, more’!" Ali thinks Rugby bakery is best thing since sliced bread

We are always happy to support local businesses and shine a light on positive parts of our wonderful town. Ali Findlay is the same and she is on a mission to find some of those places and let readers know about them.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is well known that certain aromas trigger positive emotional reactions in us and the scent of freshly-baked bread is one of those – also making us salivate with hunger…

Once upon a time, a lady called Lac moved (as an au pair) to Monks Kirby and then had the opportunity to work with Maurice Hartnett, a firm family friend, in what would evolve into the locally loved Revel Bakery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This business was formerly based at the Malt Kiln Farm shop, supplying goods to at least 30 other businesses, until a sudden tragic fire forced closure for an extended period of time.

The Revel Bakery team. Picture: Ali Findlay.

Thankfully, they were able to relocate to alternative premises in Little Walton and had opened a small but very popular outlet in Churchside Arcade, Rugby.

Revel Bakery has endured many of the typical issues faced by countless small traders over the past few years: COVID, soaring electricity bills and the struggle to survive expansion without risking the quality of produce.

Lac told me that it had felt like an ‘uphill struggle’ and became visibly upset when explaining about the painful decision to close the Little Walton branch in order to keep Revel Bakery afloat during such testing times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said ‘It was the hardest time of my life’, as her beloved partner, Maurice, had just retired and she had the awful job of letting trusted staff go.

However, in the here and now, with the tireless support of her team, including Alice, also an expert head-baker, Revel is flourishing. Its range of breads include the acclaimed red onion focaccia, delicious seasonal quiches, perfect Portuguese Pastel del Nata and freshly made sandwiches for your lunchtime delight.

According to the Coventry and Warwickshire food awards, we have the ‘taste’ of the town right here on our doorstep. Let’s toast to that!

I believe that we live in an era where we have the responsibility to use our neighbourhood traders or risk losing them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you feel the same way, join the queue of already faithful, satisfied customers and pay a visit to 4, Churchside Arcade, open Wednesday to Saturday from 9 am until 2pm, or browse their website for inspiration about what you may add to your shopping list.