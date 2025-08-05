Action-packed summer holidays at Silverstone Museum

Summer’s off to a roaring start at Silverstone Museum which has a hot line-up of new F1 cars, exclusive exhibits and amazing activities set to thrill Formula One® fans and families.

Motorsport fans can get up close to some of Formula One’s most iconic racing cars as the museum’s latest exhibition celebrating 75 years of F1 continues to drive thousands of visitors to the venue.

With the award-winning attraction geared up for the popular summer holidays season, visitors are invited to step into the excitement at Silverstone Museum and embark on an unforgettable, unmissable journey through British motorsport history, technology and thrills. Since Silverstone Museum launched its spectacular exhibition celebrating 75 years of the FIA Formula 1® Driver's World Championship, tens of thousands have visited the attraction to experience its extraordinary line-up of incredible cars, driven by legendary drivers.

Ensuring there is always something new and amazing for visitors to see, the exclusive exhibition continues to undergo updates to its collection with the spectacular Ferrari 156 ‘Sharknose’ from 1961 and the McLaren Lando Norris drove in his first ever British Grand Prix, now part of the legendary line-up.

Get behind the wheel at the Silverstone Museum Sim Suite

Families and visitors making a pit stop this summer at Silverstone Museum can take pole position for a unique day out immersing themselves in a huge collection of interactive displays and elements showcasing the heritage and history of F1® and see for themselves the famous circuit where all the action took place - offering a world-class visitor experience like no other.

So visitors don’t miss any of the latest F1 on track action the museum also hosts phenomenally popular free race viewings, included with a museum entry ticket or annual pass with August highlights including broadcasting the Netherlands Grand Prix. There are also free fun family friendly education workshops being held this summer where kids get to design and build their own race car!

Fans and families firing on all cylinders can also enjoy the many other attractions available at the museum including its Scalextric exhibit which enables visitors to enjoy epic battles with iconic cars around the two lane Grand Prix circuit.

Rapid racers can book an immersive experience enjoying the thrill of racing behind the wheel at the museum’s Sim Suite, a state-of-the-art simulator arena driven by cutting-edge technology. Drivers can take the wheel and navigate the renowned Silverstone circuit in a dynamic 30 minute session.

Enjoy epic battles on track at the Silverstone Museum Scalextric exhibit

Activities geared up for younger visitors include the free educational workshops running Tuesday – Thursday throughout August from 10am until last entry. At the hands-on sessions children can design and build their own historic balloon-powered cars, which can be tested on the museum’s mini racetrack to see how far it can go or take part in a friendly race with everyone getting to take their bespoke built race car home as a keepsake.

Appealing to all generations will be the museum’s exclusive Silverstone Legends Top Trumps pack on sale in the venue’s shop where visitors can learn about the icons of Silverstone's storied history, and battle with the best - plus claim a limited edition 75th anniversary card.

The museum’s new exhibition celebrating 75 years of the FIA Formula 1® Driver's World Championship runs throughout the summer until the end of September 2025, featuring more than 60 exhibits, some on show for the first time, including historic cars, race-worn suits, original trophies, and rare artefacts, offering an unparalleled journey through every decade of Formula 1®.

For more information and to book tickets go to https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/whats-on/summer-holidays