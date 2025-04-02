Boxing club helping local youngsters receives £500 donation from housebuilder Orbit Homes

Orbit Homes colleagues visited Monty’s School of Boxing after the housebuilder’s £500 donation to fund new equipment for young people.

A local boxing club in Southam, Warwickshire, has been supported in its work with young people with a £500 donation from affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes.

The funding from Orbit Homes has helped provide Monty’s School of Boxing with new pads, gloves and headguards for the free classes the club offers to young people. The equipment can also be used by those who wish to box competitively once the club completes its registration process with England Boxing.

Monty’s School of Boxing was founded in September 2024 and welcomes members of all abilities. It currently trains around 50 young members from the ages of 8 to 22.

Boxing at the club is already helping lots of local youngsters, including those who are neurodiverse, by offering them a group to socialise in and helping them to build their confidence and fitness.

Brian Nearney, Regional Managing Director at Orbit Homes, commented: “Orbit Homes has a deeply rooted social purpose and we are a committed to making a positive impact in our local communities. We are delighted to make this donation to Monty’s School of Boxing and hope that the equipment will help the club continue to make a positive impact on young people in the area through sport.”

James Montgomery-Williams, Founder of Monty’s School of Boxing, said: “We are a not-for-profit boxing club and this donation has helped us provide the quality new equipment we needed to allow local young people to continue to enjoy boxing. We’d like to thank Orbit Homes for their donation, which will help us support young people in building their confidence, social skills and fitness through boxing.”

Monty’s School of Boxing train at the Graham Adams Centre in Southam on Monday and Thursday evenings and more details can be found on their Facebook page here.

To find out more about the new properties offered by Orbit Homes in the region, visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk