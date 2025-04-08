Campion School student awarded Mary Dormer Harris Memorial Bursary
The nomination of Harsimran by the Sixth Form staff speaks volumes about her character and dedication to her studies. Her teachers and peers describe her as an exceptionally conscientious student, who demonstrates a proactive approach to her learning. Harsimran’s enthusiasm shines through in her academic pursuits, where she consistently engages in her classes. Furthermore, her positive attitude and supportive nature make her a cherished member of the school community, as she often lifts the spirits of her classmates and encourages them to strive for their best.
Looking ahead, Harsimran has set her sights on studying Psychology at university in September. The Mary Dormer Harris Memorial Bursary will undoubtedly aid Harsimran in achieving her educational goals, and we have no doubt that she will continue to excel in the future.