Campion School student awarded Mary Dormer Harris Memorial Bursary

Harsimran, currently in her final year of Sixth Form, has been honoured with the prestigious Mary Dormer Harris Memorial Bursary. This esteemed award is presented to deserving students from local schools who are in their last year of Sixth Form, with the aim of providing financial support as they embark on their journey towards higher education, including university or alternative educational pathways.

The nomination of Harsimran by the Sixth Form staff speaks volumes about her character and dedication to her studies. Her teachers and peers describe her as an exceptionally conscientious student, who demonstrates a proactive approach to her learning. Harsimran’s enthusiasm shines through in her academic pursuits, where she consistently engages in her classes. Furthermore, her positive attitude and supportive nature make her a cherished member of the school community, as she often lifts the spirits of her classmates and encourages them to strive for their best.

Looking ahead, Harsimran has set her sights on studying Psychology at university in September. The Mary Dormer Harris Memorial Bursary will undoubtedly aid Harsimran in achieving her educational goals, and we have no doubt that she will continue to excel in the future.