From Rugby to Kyiv: How we support Ukraine locally and nationally

“Слава Україні,” or “Glory to Ukraine” in English, is a phrase that embodies the determination of the Ukrainian people to resist Russia’s illegal invasion of their homeland.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This February marks the third anniversary of this conflict—a sobering reminder of the challenges Ukraine has faced and continues to endure.

As we reflect on this anniversary, I want to use this opportunity to discuss the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine in a time of global instability and what this means both nationally and locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stark figures reveal the devastating toll of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. As of 31st December 2023, Ukraine’s recovery and post-conflict reconstruction needs, over the next decade, amount to $486 billion (£440 billion) - 2.8 times the size of Ukraine’s GDP. It is harder to verify the human cost in this conflict, but estimates put Ukrainian losses at well over 43,000 personnel. Meanwhile, while Russian casualties could be as high as 700,000 according to ex US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. These numbers help us to visualise the true extent of the carnage on Europe’s doorstep and should motivate us to go further than ever before in our support for Ukraine.

John Slinger at the Ukrainian Independence Day event in Rugby, 24th August 2024.

This war has impacted us locally, I am incredibly proud of how Warwickshire has opened its doors to Ukrainian refugees. Since the start of the war over 1,300 Ukrainian refugees have been welcomed by Warwickshire. The Rugby Ukrainian Group has been instrumental in providing critical support to those fleeing the conflict. This group offers a wide range of services, including English and Ukrainian lessons, cooking classes, arts and crafts sessions, culture trips, yoga, dance, singing lessons, and even a Ukrainian choir.

The dedication of the volunteers—available around the clock to assist with housing, healthcare, and other issues—is truly inspiring. Their efforts ensure that refugees feel welcome and supported in our community. As your MP, I am committed to doing all I can to help these families feel safe and I think we should all be proud of the local effort to ensure that Rugby continues to be a place of refuge and hope.

Nationally, the UK continues to play a vital role on the world stage, standing up for a rules-based order. Our support for Ukraine remains steadfast, just last month the Prime Minister signed a landmark 100 Year Partnership to deepen security ties and strengthen partnership for future generations. This partnership is a testament to our nation’s unwavering support, not only today but well into the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, the UK has committed £12.8 billion in support to Ukraine including military and financial support. I’m pleased to see that the Kiel Institute, leading European think-tank, places the UK as the third largest donor in terms of overall assistance, third in terms of military support and fourth in terms of humanitarian aid.

While supporting our Ukrainian allies is not the primary focus of my role, it is a moral imperative—and it matters to you, the people of Rugby. I regularly hear from you through emails and at my surgeries, sharing your concerns about global events and asking me to represent your voices on these critical issues.

Twenty years ago, it was inconceivable that large scale war would return to the continent of Europe. But it has returned. As it grinds on it is imperative that we continue to support our allies. For foreign policy is not just a theoretical game to be played out in a university lecture theatre (although this is very worthy) it is real life. Right now, British troops are reinforcing NATO’s eastern flank. While visiting a NATO base in Latvia, I saw first-hand the wider efforts to strengthen the region. Among these, the UK is leading NATO’s presence in Estonia. Our presence there deters Russia and the genuine threat it poses. I have also met with a delegation of Ukrainian MPs in Parliament and listened to their moving experiences.

Solidarity reveals the very best of who we are and reinforces the values we hold dear: democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty, mutual respect, and tolerance—all of which have come under attack in Ukraine. In standing with Ukraine, we not only support its fight for freedom but also reaffirm the principles we stand for as a nation. I am proud to represent a country that upholds these values locally, nationally, and internationally.